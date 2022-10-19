When things are incredibly busy, there’s nothing like an easy dessert that tastes homemade.
This spiced cake is exactly that, and its incredible flavor was a little bit of a happy accident.
My mom wanted to bake with my toddler and preschooler and wanted to try the trick of combining a cake mix with a can of pumpkin.
She asked my husband for pumpkin pie spice. He mixed up a batch, thinking she would use a teaspoon or two.
Instead, she used all of it, and it made an incredible-tasting cake. Don’t be scared of the number of spices in this recipe. Use what you have, although I truly think the ground cardamom is worth buying if you don’t already have it.
My mom topped her cake with cream-cheese frosting. You could also make a glaze or plop on some whipped cream. Don’t worry too much about the topping, though, because the cake can stand alone.
Easy pumpkin spice cake
2 tablespoon cinnamon
2 teaspoons ground ginger
1 teaspoon ground allspice
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom
1 white cake mix
1 15-ounce can pureed pumpkin
1/2 cup chopped pecans, optional
Heat oven to 350 degrees, and grease a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish. Combine spices in a small bowl, and mix until combined. In a large bowl, stir together cake mix and pumpkin, then add spices. When everything is well-combined, fold in pecans.
Spread into baking dish, and bake 25 to 30 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Let cool. Top with whipped cream or cream-cheese icing.