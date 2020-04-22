My husband and I devised this fairly easy recipe after scouring one of our favorite cookbooks for dinner options. (The book is “Indian Instant Pot Cookbook” by Urvashi Pitre, if you’re curious.)
Pitre’s version doesn’t call for potatoes, beans or carrots, and it’s pressure-cooked. After Rob and I read it through, we realized it would probably be simpler to make the curried shrimp on our stovetop.
We followed Pitre’s original ingredient list, but then also realized we needed to add more ingredients to make it a filling meal.
So the resulting recipe is pretty nearly original, uses only one pan, and cooks fairly quickly. It hit the spot on a cool evening. The leftovers tasted great, too.