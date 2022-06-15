Busy summer days call for easy dinners, and this one fits the bill.
It’s a fairly simple pork-loin roast, rubbed with spices and brown sugar, then baked over apples.
I like dinners like this because I can play with my kids (sometimes even outside) while the oven does its thing, but the resulting entree still feels substantial.
The baked apples especially lend themselves to making this dish special, so don’t skip them.
Pork-Apple Roast
1 pork loin (2 to 3 pounds)
1 teaspoon ground
mustard
1 teaspoon smoked
paprika
1/4 teaspoon ground
black pepper
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon ground
sage
1/8 teaspoon ground thyme
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 cup brown sugar
2 Granny Smith Apples,
cored and sliced
Heat oven to 400 degrees.
Pat pork loin dry with a paper towel. Mix spices.
Place apples in a roasting or casserole dish.
Cover pork loin with spices, then spread brown sugar on entire surface. Place on top of apples, fat side up.
Roast in a baking dish for 50 minutes to an hour or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees.
Serve with your favorite hearty sides and a slice of crusty bread.