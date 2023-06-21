My husband loves pistachios, and raspberries are in season in my mom’s large garden.
So when I started thinking about how to combine them, pound cake came to mind.
It’s a blank slate and easy enough to make.
I was a little concerned about raspberry flavor taking over the whole dish, so I added those in layers to the cake batter in the pan.
And I wanted to make sure some pistachio flavor could still come through, so I swapped out some flour from a more traditional recipe and substituted nuts I ground up in my food processor.
Lemon seemed like an excellent vehicle for tying them together.
It’s worth the flavor to use a fresh lemon, but in a pinch, you can use bottled juice in the glaze and skip the zest in the cake.
The resulting cake wasn’t too sweet but was different enough from a standard box mix that it seems fit for a special occasion.
Pistachio raspberry lemon pound cake11/2 cups flour plus 2 tablespoons, divided
11/2 teaspoons baking powder
1 cup (two sticks) butter, softened
1 cup sugar
4 eggs, room temperature
1/2 teaspoon salt
Zest of one lemon
1/2 cup milk
1 cup pistachios, ground to a course, sandy texture
1 cup fresh raspberries, reserving a few for garnishing
For the glaze:
Juice of 1 lemon (or 3 tablespoons bottled juice)
1 cup powdered sugar
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Grease or line with parchment paper a 9-inch-by-5-inch loaf pan. Sift together 11/2 cups flour and baking powder, and set aside.
Using a stand mixer, cream butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Add one egg at a time, giving the batter enough time to fully incorporate each addition before adding another. Add salt and lemon zest, and mix well.
Turn off your stand mixer. Little by little, fold in a scoop of the flour mixture, a scoop of ground pistachios and milk. Gently incorporate each before adding more.
Toss raspberries in 2 tablespoons flour to keep them from sinking to the bottom of your cake.
Pour about a third of the batter into your greased pan, then sprinkle in half your raspberries. Add another third of batter and the rest of your raspberries. Cover with the final portion of batter.
Bake for about 60 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. If your top browns too quickly, cover it with foil to keep it from burning.
Let cool completely. Combine lemon juice and powdered sugar for the glaze, making sure all lumps are stirred out. Pour over cake, and sprinkle remaining raspberries on top. Goes well with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.