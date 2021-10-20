I recently wondered, somewhat randomly, whether I could make caramel-flavored meringue. Caramel and meringue are two of my favorite sweet treats, and the combination seems perfectly appropriate for the approaching fall season.
I figured it would be complicated: Melting down sugar to make a caramel, then figuring out how to incorporate it with whipped egg whites.
But I googled a few recipes and was pleasantly surprised: One common ingredient seems to be caramel sauce. My husband couldn’t find it at the store and came home with caramel dip for apples instead. I figured I could make it work and that pumpkin pie might make an excellent vehicle for it. I was right.
A salted caramel meringue-topped pie wasn’t what I expected: The salt in the caramel really tones things down. The pie recipe purposely uses maple syrup (and less of it) to keep from being overwhelmingly sweet. But if you’re baking for someone with a sweet tooth, you could probably stick to the recipe on your can of pumpkin puree.
As with any similar pie, prepare your meringue about an hour before serving. It doesn’t necessarily travel or keep well, but it will sure taste like fall during its fleeing time on your dessert table.
Pumpkin Pie with Salted Caramel Meringue
1 unbaked pie crust
15-ounce can pureed pumpkin
1/2 cup maple syrup (or granulated sugar)
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
2 eggs
1 12-ounce can evaporated milk
Heat oven to 425 degrees. Line a deep pie plate with pie crust. Mix syrup and spices in a small bowl. Beat eggs in a larger bowl. Stir in pumpkin then spice mixture. Gradually stir in evaporated milk, then pour into pie shell. Bake at 425 for 15 minutes, then turn oven to 350 degrees for about 40 minutes. Pie is done when a knife stuck in the center comes out clean. If your crust browns too much, too quickly, cover it with tin foil or a pie shield.
Let cool for at least two hours. Make and add meringue just before serving.
Salted Caramel Meringue
3 room-temperature egg whites
¼ teaspoon cream of tartar
½ cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
½ cup caramel dip
½ teaspoon sea salt
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Using a stand mixer, whisk egg whites until they begin to froth. Add cream of tartar. One teaspoon at a time, add sugar, waiting at least a minute between additions. Meringue will reach soft-peak stage and then eventually become thick and glossy and reach stiff-peak stage. Add vanilla extract and beat one minute more. Meringue should feel smooth, not gritty, between your fingertips.
In a glass dish, warm caramel dip just long enough to make it easily stirred (15 seconds in my microwave). Mix in sea salt and incorporate well.
Gently fold salted caramel into meringue. You can mix it well for a more subtle flavor, or leave it in ribbons through the meringue for a dramatic effect. Spoon or pipe dollops of meringue over the cooled pumpkin pie, making sure to cover the entire surface.
Heat in the oven six to 10 minutes or until meringue is golden brown and slightly crunchy on top.
Remove from oven and let cool to room temperature before serving. Option: Garnish with chopped, toasted pecans on top. Cover tightly and refrigerate to store.