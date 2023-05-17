I first heard of self-saucing puddings from my usual inspiration: The Great British Baking Show.
I thought of it when I needed to make my mom a birthday treat.
Because I wanted to celebrate with her before starting my workday (who doesn’t love cake for breakfast?), it needed to be a quick, full-service dessert that didn’t require frosting.
To be honest, this baked pudding feels like a science experiment.
You mix up a basic cake batter, spoon it into a greased dish, and then pour a simple, thin sauce over the top.
The batter absorbs the liquid and rises around it.
By the time it’s done, the sauce has thickened and puddled at the bottom of a very moist cake.
And to my surprise, it worked.
I’ve actually tried a couple of flavor combinations since, but chocolate was by far the most satisfying.
I think it was the coffee in the sauce.
I served the pudding with locally made gelato on top, and it was the perfect, easy-enough, early-morning way to celebrate a birthday.
Self-Saucing Chocolate PuddingFor the batter:
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 large egg, room temperature
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
2 teaspoons baking powder
pinch of salt
1/2 cup whole milk
For the sauce:
1 cup coffee, boiling (or you could substitute water)
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
Heat oven to 350 degrees.
Pour melted butter and sugar into a stand mixer, and whisk until sugar is dissolved.
Adding the vanilla will help smooth it out.
Add egg, and mix until fully combined.
Sift together dry ingredients, and add half to your mixing bowl, followed by half your milk. Stir until just combined.
Add the rest of the dry ingredient mixture and milk, and fold together.
Pour batter into a greased, 10-inch glass pie dish (or you could probably get away with an 8-inch-square baking dish).
Place your baking dish on top of a cookie sheet, since you’ll be pouring liquid over the top.
Combine your sauce ingredients, and mix until dissolved (I mixed mine in a glass measuring cup).
Hold an upside-down serving spoon over your pie dish, and pour the sauce over it into the dish. This disperses the liquid over the top of the batter.
Bake 25 to 30 minutes, or until the top of the pudding is dry and springy.
Let cool at least 10 minutes before serving.
Garnish with powdered sugar, and serve warm with whipped cream or ice cream.