My family recently celebrated my daughter’s second birthday. It seems like she was just a newborn, but I know I’ll blink and she’ll be headed to college.
We hosted a birthday party for immediate family, and we decided to make a baked beans recipe from my husband’s aunt, Barbara Crain.
I personally thought these were delicious. I wasn’t the only one: It was the only dish our guests completely finished.
Not only is this recipe tasty, but you can make it in advance. It kept well in the fridge overnight, although we sealed it tightly with plastic wrap.
The recipe originally calls for laying strips of raw bacon on top and letting them crisp in the oven. My sister-in-law changed it, deciding instead to cut up the bacon and cook it before mixing it in.
I opted for an even easier option: pouring real bacon bits on top just before sliding the casserole dish into the oven.
The sauce recipe is about double what you need. We added more brown mustard and vinegar to our leftovers and boiled it down to make a barbecue sauce to serve with roast pork butt. That was a hit, too.