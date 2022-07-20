When planning to entertain friends earlier this summer, I had my heart set on making a pavlova (baked meringue) topped with watermelon curd.
If you think watermelon curd sounds disgusting, you’d be correct. It was a huge waste of time, watermelon and butter.
One silver lining was the last-minute rush to make this no-bake lime cheesecake. It can be ready on fairly short notice (about three hours of chilling), calls for common ingredients and pleases a crowd. Skip the experiments and make this instead.
You can absolutely serve this without a whipped-cream topping, but if you do choose that addition, make and add it after the pie sets.
No-bake lime cheesecake
1 premade or pre-assembled
graham-cracker crust
2 tablespoons cornstarch
2 cups heavy whipping cream, divided
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 14-ounce can sweetened
condensed milk
1/2 cup lime juice (juice 2 limes, or you can use bottled)
Zest of two limes
2 tablespoons powdered sugar for whipped-cream topping
Using your stand mixer, whip 1 cup heavy cream until soft peaks appear. Gradually add cornstarch and beat until stiff peaks appear. Spoon cream into a large mixing bowl and refrigerate.
Using same bowl, mix cream cheese until it’s smooth (I had to use a paddle attachment). Placing whisk back on mixer, add sweetened condensed milk, lime juice and lime zest. Mix until well incorporated.
Gently fold in chilled whipped cream and spoon into premade pie crust. Cover and chill three hours. Crust will be quite full.
For topping, whisk remaining cup of whipping cream and gradually add powdered sugar until stiff peaks appear. Spoon or pipe topping onto chilled pie.