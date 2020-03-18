Our family has gotten a few colds this winter. My husband, who loves complicated recipes, has made this chicken soup a few times. Warning: It’s not simple. It includes multiple rounds of straining, cooking and deboning.
However, it’s worth it. It tastes about 1,000 times better than chicken soup you’d get in a can. So, if you’re stuck at home during these crazy times and feel like a cooking project, this soup is worth it.
Meg Dickinson is a communications professional who spends many waking hours daydreaming about food. To submit a recipe, email megmakes1@gmail.com.