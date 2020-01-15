My husband and I try to cook a new, special dish for our anniversary in December. This year, we wanted to try to recreate the flavors of sushi at home.
I’m not yet brave enough to either roll my own sushi or to handle sushi-grade fish, so we took liberties.
We were pretty thrilled with these sushi-inspired dinner bowls, though. We bought a few special ingredients, like wasabi powder, rice vinegar and nori. They absolutely made our dinner seem like something you’d order in a restaurant, although you could skip the nori.
The best thing about this dish? It’s endlessly customizable. You can use whatever protein you’d like, to your preferred degree of doneness. You could add other vegetables and seasonings, like radishes and green onion (I tried shredded cabbage in my leftovers and enjoyed it).
And it’s a perfect make-ahead dish. You can prepare and refrigerate all the different ingredients in advance, and assemble it when you’re ready to eat. I plan to add these bowls to our regular dinner rotation.
