Meg Makes | This soup will squash your winter doldrums
I have a confession: My husband and I got a stick blender for our anniversary in December, and this delicious butternut-squash soup is the only thing we’ve made with it.
In our defense, we’ve made the soup several times.
It’s delicious and creamy and even fairly easy to assemble, especially when you can blend it smooth in the pot.
It’s a convenient weeknight meal because you don’t need to peel or chop the squash before roasting it. And the seasonings taste really nice but aren’t anything too out of the ordinary.
Creamy Squash Soup
1 butternut squash, halved
4 cups chicken stock
1/2 red onion, chopped
2 tablespoons butter
1 apple, peeled, cored and cut into chunks
2 bay leaves
1 sprig fresh thyme
1/4 teaspoon ground coriander
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
1/2 cup heavy cream
Heat oven to 430 degrees.
Halve squash and remove seeds. Place on a baking tray, skin side up. Roast about 40 minutes or until cooked through.
Let squash cool enough that you can handle it. Scoop out cooked flesh and add to a large soup pot.
Add stock, onion, butter, apple and seasonings. Bring to boil, then turn down heat.
Simmer until apple chunks are soft, about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove thyme sprig and bay leaves.
Turn off heat and use stick blender to completely puree soup. (You could spoon it into a food processor or blender instead.)
Add heavy cream. Stir well and serve with crusty bread.
Meg Dickinson is a communications professional who spends many waking hours daydreaming about food. To submit a recipe, email megmakes1@gmail.com.