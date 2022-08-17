A friend recently shared some super-sour apples he remembered from his hometown.
They’re called Lodi apples, and he found them at Curtis Orchard.
When I sampled a raw one, it immediately reminded me of a green-apple hard candy.
We did some experimenting: I juiced a couple and made an apple curd. It was a more successful venture than watermelon curd. I think the sourness of the apple made it work. Regardless, I’m not sharing that recipe, because I think the special, super-sour apple variety would be required.
My husband, Rob, made an apple pie with the rest of the apples. We used store-bought pie crust and only had one left, so Rob improvised with a thick streusel on top. It was a big hit, especially with our kids.
Apple pie is universal, so if you can’t find Lodi apples, use Granny Smith, Golden Delicious or a combination of the two.
Streusel Apple Pie
For pie:
1 premade pie crust
8 cups apples, peeled and chopped
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon ground
cinnamon
Scant 1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
For streusel topping:
1 cup all-purpose flour
2/3 cup packed brown sugar
1/3 cup softened butter
Heat oven to 400 degrees.
Place pie crust in a glass pie dish. In a large mixing bowl, combine apple with all other pie ingredients, but not those for streusel.
Stir until apples are coated and flour is dissolved. Pour into pie dish. You’ll have so much apple that you’ll likely have a mound of apples in the middle.
In a smaller bowl, combine streusel ingredients. Cut together until it’s the texture of wet sand. Place spoonfuls on top of apples and press them down. Make sure apples are completely covered.
Bake for 45 minutes or until streusel is golden brown. Cool completely before serving, if you can wait that long.