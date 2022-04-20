A few weeks ago, my 4-year-old had her heart set on a pancake breakfast, but we were almost out of milk.
We tried swapping in some Greek yogurt instead, and the result was definitely not going to work for making pancakes.
So we took what we had and jazzed it up with fresh lemon juice and poppy seeds, popped the batter into a muffin tin and baked them.
The resulting pancake muffins still sort of tasted like pancakes — definitely not too sweet — and would work perfectly for an on-the-go breakfast or enjoyed at the table with maple syrup.
I liked them because the Greek yogurt added a little more protein.
My daughter still much prefers pancakes, but these pancake muffins were a nice alternative.
Lemon-Poppy-seed Pancake Muffins
Makes 12 muffins.
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 cup granulated sugar
4 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup (half a stick) butter, melted
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 large egg
1/4 cup milk
1 cup Greek yogurt
1 lemon, zested and juiced
2 teaspoons poppy seeds
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line a muffin tin with paper liners.
In a large bowl, combine all ingredients except lemon and poppy seeds. Stir until fairly smooth, then fold in lemon juice, zest and poppy seeds. Spoon into lined tin.
Bake for 20 minutes or until tops are golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Let cool. Enjoy with syrup or jam. Muffins will freeze well.