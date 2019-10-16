My mom, Carol, is an avid gardener who frequently shares her harvest. When the Ford-Iroquois Master Gardeners took a field trip and she brought me freshly grown shiitake mushrooms, I knew they’d contribute to something delicious.
The timing was perfect: We also needed to eat a butternut squash my aunt grew in her garden in Missouri.
What happens when you combine these things, then add some chicken and bacon, and roast it all in one pan? This hearty, fairly healthy dinner that will warm up your kitchen and leave you with excellent leftovers.
Meg Dickinson is a communications professional who spends many waking hours daydreaming about food. To submit a recipe, email megmakes1@gmail.com.