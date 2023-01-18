Meg Makes | When eggs get pricey, switch to oatmeal
Every member of my family relies on eggs for breakfast. Now that prices have gone up so much, I’m serving more alternatives.
One recent snowy morning, I wondered if I could combine some frozen, processed apples with baked oatmeal. I decided to try it with steel-cut oats, which keep me full longer than quick-cooking or rolled oats.
I’d never tried baking steel-cut oats before, but it worked well. The apples were so juicy that this recipe is wetter than a standard baked oatmeal. But it was fruity enough to seem almost like a dessert, which was exactly my goal.
I enjoyed my oatmeal with plain Greek yogurt, but the rest of my family liked it on its own.
Apple Crisp Baked Oatmeal
1 cup steel-cut oats
1 teaspoon baking powder
11/2 teaspoons cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon salt
11/2 cups cored, sliced apples (about two large apples)
1 large egg
2 cups milk
2 teaspoons vanilla
1/4 cup maple syrup
3 tablespoons olive oil or melted butter
1/2 cup pecans
Heat oven to 375 degrees.
In an 8-inch-square casserole dish, combine oats, baking powder, cinnamon and salt. Place apple slices over the top of oats. In a separate bowl, whisk egg until it’s smooth. Add milk, vanilla, maple syrup and oil or butter. Pour over apple mixture. Place pecans in a flat layer over the top. Bake for 50 minutes or until the mixture stops jiggling. Serve warm.
Meg Dickinson is a communications professional who spends many waking hours daydreaming about food. To submit a recipe, email megmakes1@gmail.com.