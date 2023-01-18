FOOD NTR-CLEAN-EATING 1 DA

Apples, cinnamon and whole oats. If you’re having oatmeal, look for the phrase ‘100 percent rolled oats’ on the label.

 Nathan Hunsinger/Dallas Morning News/TNS

Every member of my family relies on eggs for breakfast. Now that prices have gone up so much, I’m serving more alternatives.

One recent snowy morning, I wondered if I could combine some frozen, processed apples with baked oatmeal. I decided to try it with steel-cut oats, which keep me full longer than quick-cooking or rolled oats.

I’d never tried baking steel-cut oats before, but it worked well. The apples were so juicy that this recipe is wetter than a standard baked oatmeal. But it was fruity enough to seem almost like a dessert, which was exactly my goal.

I enjoyed my oatmeal with plain Greek yogurt, but the rest of my family liked it on its own.

Apple Crisp Baked Oatmeal

1 cup steel-cut oats

1 teaspoon baking powder

11/2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

11/2 cups cored, sliced apples (about two large apples)

1 large egg

2 cups milk

2 teaspoons vanilla

1/4 cup maple syrup

3 tablespoons olive oil or melted butter

1/2 cup pecans

Heat oven to 375 degrees.

In an 8-inch-square casserole dish, combine oats, baking powder, cinnamon and salt. Place apple slices over the top of oats. In a separate bowl, whisk egg until it’s smooth. Add milk, vanilla, maple syrup and oil or butter. Pour over apple mixture. Place pecans in a flat layer over the top. Bake for 50 minutes or until the mixture stops jiggling. Serve warm.

Meg Dickinson is a communications professional who spends many waking hours daydreaming about food. To submit a recipe, email megmakes1@gmail.com.

Trending Videos