You know it’s spring when you start looking for rhubarb recipes.
I brought home 8 cups of chopped rhubarb from my parents’ garden and knew it would be a great match for the strawberries in my freezer.
This recipe was so simple yet tasty that I made it a second time in the same weekend. I liked it because the rhubarb kept its shape and still had a bit of bite left.
You can use fresh or frozen berries and can make any number of substitutions, like honey for brown sugar in the topping.
I like the slivered almonds because they give it a nice, solid crunch.
Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp4 cups chopped rhubarb
3 cups quartered strawberries
3/4 cup granulated sugar
zest of 1 lemon
3 tablespoons cornstarch
1 cup flour
1 cup rolled oats
3/4 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup salted butter, slightly softened
1/4 cup slivered almonds
Heat oven to 375 degrees.
In a large mixing bowl, toss rhubarb, strawberries, granulated sugar, lemon zest and cornstarch.
Grease a 13-by-9-inch baking dish and pour fruit in bottom. In a smaller bowl, mix flour, oats and brown sugar. Using a pastry cutter, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse sand. Fold in almonds.
Sprinkle on top of fruit. Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until golden brown on top. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.