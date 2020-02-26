“But why dost thou judge thy brother? Or why dost thou set at nought thy brother? For we shall all stand before the judgement seat of Christ. For it is written, as I live, saith the Lord, every knee shall bow to me, and every tongue shall confess to God. So then every one of us shall give account of himself to God.” Romans 14:10-12
Another heavily cloudy morning. We did have some wonderfully beautiful, ever-so-welcome all-day sunshine Friday. Granted, it was frigidly cold. But nice, nonetheless, as opposed to Thursday.
What a day that was! Thursday morning started out mild, not windy, but a covering of snow on the ground. Erwin hadn’t been at work since Monday. So he figured he could try it Thursday.
OK, we go to work, I dropped him off by the lunchroom door and went out to tie up the horse. Oh my! The wind had picked up, the temperature dropped, it was blowing snow. I hurried inside and told Erwin not to clock in, we are going back home!
The cold front made no bones about it. It moved in, and the temperature kept dropping all day. It was terrifically windy. As the temperature kept dropping, I wondered if I should set a bucket under the thermometer to catch the mercury. In reality, we have a digital thermometer. The wind chill was never above zero.
Then, praise the Lord! Sunshine on Friday! But it was still too cold for us oldies and handicapped to go to work.
So now yesterday, Erwin went to work. This morning, he thought everything felt fine, and we go off to work. Then he almost couldn’t get off the buggy. What a time we had! His leg just would not support him. I got help to get him back on the buggy, and we went home.
So now we are probably going to do X-rays on his knee to see what is going on.
At least we could go to church Sunday. I sure would have hated to miss that. We had a very interesting and inspiring sermon. The sad part about church was that I couldn’t partake of lunch. And you know how much I love our church lunch!
Our weight-loss group is on a sugar-free journey for a month. I guess I did cheat a little. I had one slice of bread with cheese spread on it. The bread had sugar in it.
The sugar-free journey in itself isn’t so bad, but with my other issue with my digestive system, it’s quite difficult to find something to eat that agrees with me.
I had a blueberry smoothie for breakfast. My tummy is kind of doubtful and shaky. Yesterday was a real trial. I baked chocolate chip cookies for daughter Jane. Again, I cheated slightly. I had the equivalent to one cookie. That took discipline!
In a few weeks, we’ll be having the Home and Garden Show at Otto Center. This year again, the breakfast and lunch proceeds will go to Dennis and Clara Miller. They have ongoing expenses for their daughter, Makayla, who was born with Nager syndrome, which includes micronathia (small jaw). She has had a tracheostomy since birth due to her tongue being pushed into her throat, obstructing her upper airway.
They are preparing to do a mandibular distractor surgery on March 10. The goal is to lengthen her jaw in hopes of opening her airway and allowing her to breath without the tracheostomy.
Makayla is 2½ years old. Mom Clara had to have knee surgery recently. I think she is recovering well from that, but it was just another added expense. So let’s all work together and help relieve their load. Thank you in advance!
Dennis and Clara have two other children. Lori Ann is 6 and in first grade, and Jolen Matthew is 4. Sometimes if they have the least little bit of a cold or something, they have to stay with their grandpa. Makayla cannot be exposed to anything for at least four weeks before her surgery.
I don’t know how many of you read Clara’s first book, “Created in Love,” but the second book is to be available at the Home and Garden Show on March 13-14.
In closing, don’t complain while waiting on someone; if you are patient, you’ll find you can wait much faster.
The recipe this week is for the smoothie I had for breakfast. You can use strawberries. I didn’t have any, so I used blueberries instead. Also, you can use low-fat cottage cheese if you wish. I don’t like it, so I used regular.