“For the Lord knoweth the way of the righteous: but the way of the ungodly shall perish.” Psalm 1:6
“Who is wise, and he shall understand these things? Prudent, and he shall know them? For the ways of the Lord are right, and the just shall walk in them: but the transgressors shall fall therein.” Hosea 14:9
“The hope of the righteous shall be gladness: but the expectation of the wicked shall perish. The way of the Lord is strength to the upright: but destruction shall be to the workers of iniquity.” Proverbs 10:28,29
We had some really warm days last week, but by Saturday, it seemed the heat wave had lifted. Saturday evening was one of the nicest evenings I have experienced in a long time.
Of course, we are usually in bed before it is completely dark. But Saturday evening, we were up later than usual. probably because our Scrabble game lasted too long. But anyway, I went out to check for messages. It was the most awesome evening, so quiet, clear, no wind. The fireflies, or lightning bugs, if you will, were flitting about all over the hay field. Their little lights twinkling like so many stars come down from the sky. It looked so pretty. I just wanted to sit out there and soak it all in. I think lightning bugs are one of the most intriguing critters God ever made.
And yes, it is now August. Did anyone see July fly by? It just doesn’t seem possible that it is now August already. Schoolhouses are being cleaned and prepped for another term. Are the walls bracing themselves for all the drama and noise, laughter and maybe tears?
I decided last week, I am surely getting old. Used to, the heat really didn’t bother me, but those few days last week, whew! I know I used a fan more than I ever have before. I was thinking maybe I shouldn’t have talked so “big” about not having an air conditioner.
I told sister Cora I hope we don’t ever have to have one. I like my windows open and having fresh air.
But, I tell you, last week, I almost changed my mind.
Our granddaughter Regina Beth Miller from Dale was here for the night Friday night. We sure enjoyed it. Since she is teaching school, she came for the school meetings held in our area. She was here for breakfast, therefore, I went to work later. It was no big deal. I wanted to spend time with her instead of rushing off to work. I was actually two hours later than usual. It really didn’t matter, it just felt weird.
Next week, plans are for the girls and granddaughters to descend upon our humble abode with brooms, mops, cleaners and what have you. They want to thoroughly deep clean for me. It seems I just can’t get it down.
Oh, I’ll clean, but to have the whole thing deep cleaned all at the same time, it just doesn’t happen. So they want to come and help me get it done. I want to do some washing beforehand, like some curtains, dresser scarves, etc. Maybe I can even wash a few of my too many knickknacks.
It’s not like the house is filthy, you know, unhealthy dirty, just dusty, neglected. I’m hoping it will also be a fun day.
Hubby isn’t so sure. He’s afraid he’ll get dusted and scrubbed, too. He may have to camp out next door in Rachel’s house. We’ll eat lunch there.
I almost had another not-so-pleasant episode today. I was on the way to the workshop to get my Hubby. I was headed north on the County Line Road. My horse was pretending to be spooked about someone cleaning weeds out of their shrubs. I was getting him straightened out about that.
There was a truck pulling a trailer coming from the front. All of a sudden, it sounded like a gunshot, then this flubbety, flubbety noise as it passed me. Whatever?! I was having my hands full keeping Diamond in control.
I then realized a tire had blown on the trailer. Was I ever thankful it blew while it was still ahead of me, instead of waiting until it was right even with me. Had that happened, I probably would have lost control, and me and Diamond would have been scarred for life!
As it was, nothing bad happened. Except Diamond was kind of jumpy after that. He’ll probably forget it. Unless he has a memory like an elephant.
In closing — grandchildren don’t make a man feel old, it’s the knowledge that he’s married to a grandmother. — G. Norman Collie
Maybe you’d like these croissants for coffee break or brunch.
Chocolate cherry croissants4 large croissants, split
1/2 cup cream cheese spread (from an 8-ounce container)
8 teaspoons cherry preserves (or try strawberry)
1/4 cup semisweet chocolate chips
1 teaspoon powdered sugar
Heat oven to 400 degrees.
Spray a 15x10x1-inch pan with cooking spray. On bottom half of each croissant, spread 2 tablespoons of cream cheese and 2 teaspoons of preserves; sprinkle each with 1 tablespoon of chocolate chips. Replace top halves of croissants. Place in pan.
Bake uncovered 7-9 minutes or until heated through. Sprinkle with powdered sugar. Serve warm.