“Let the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteous man his thoughts: and let him return unto the Lord, and he will have mercy upon him; and to our God, for he will abundantly pardon. For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, saith the Lord. For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways, and my thoughts than your thoughts.” Isaiah 55:7-9
Good morning! A cold morning in May. We had 34 degrees this morning and frost. The sun came up clear; it was beautiful, but it was fast becoming overcast. I did so hope for a warm, sunny day.
But whatever the Lord sends, we will rejoice and be glad in it. And I do admit, I do sometimes find it hard when it is cold, dreary and gray. But I try.
Today, on this Tuesday, it is special for me. I get to fix lunch for two of our granddaughters, Lynetta and Sherilyn Yoder. I am going to fix chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy and veggies. Sadly enough, there is no dessert on the menu. I didn’t have my ducks in a row and failed to program dessert into my mind. I hope they won’t mind.
I’m sure husband Erwin will think it’s special. I never make mashed potatoes.
I guess that little old lady is still lurking around in dark corners. I made oyster soup for Erwin the other evening. It was just for him. I can’t stand the stuff! I’ll just eat cream of wheat. Anyway, I wanted to get the crackers. I opened the cabinet where I keep them and there were no crackers! I knew I still had an opened pack that I put in a zipper baggie. I looked all over the pantry — not there. Checked the cabinet where I usually keep them, and — no, there were no crackers. Where could they be? I thought awhile, then opened the drawer where I keep foil, parchment paper, baggies, etc. There they were. What made her put them in there?!
Last week, the weather seemed more November-ish than May. But Saturday was pretty decent. I didn’t go do any of my cleaning on Friday evening. It was too windy. So Saturday, I came home later. But it was fairly nice, so I hurried and did some laundry. Then I mowed the ditch. I couldn’t do that the day I mowed the rest of the yard on account of water.
After that, I planted some flowers. I was almost done when Bishop Marion Miller and his wife, Rosanna, drove in the lane. We were planning to have church services on Sunday, but of course, no meal. So they were out delivering take-out church lunch. It consisted of a loaf of bread, a small container of mixed peanut butter and one of cheese spread.
Did we wait until Sunday noon to partake of this meal? I should say not! My resistance to that kind of fare is almost nonexistent. It was a good time to take a break anyway. So hubby and I each had two pieces. Ah! It was so good! Thanks, Marion and Rosanna! That was really thoughtful!
My tomato plants are still by the south window in the living room. If the garden doesn’t get dry pretty soon, we may be harvesting tomatoes in the living room.
This is now after lunch. The sun is warm, but the wind still has a chilly edge. It did kind of clear off.
We had lunch, the girls helped with the dishes, we chatted awhile, they then went to Lynetta’s house to finish their chores. They were very anxious to get back to work. (Hear ye! Hear ye!)
I decided to do laundry, now this has to be finished so I can take it to the library tomorrow. I wonder when the library will open up again. I have a stack of envelopes waiting for me.
In closing, the way we talk about people tells more about us than them.
How about these carrots for a side dish?