“I beseech you, therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service. And be ye not conformed to this world: But be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect will of God. Let love be without dissimulation Abhor that which is evil; cleave to that which is good.” — Romans 12:1-2,9
I imagined this past Friday, we would have had all our March winds in one day.
That wind was something to write home about!
I was so glad we could just stay at home.
Erwin didn’t have work, and I had done my cleaning job Thursday evening, so, yeah, we could stay home, guilt free.
But even then, I couldn’t get motivated. Shame on me. Here I had all day, but it seemed I couldn’t get started. Oh, I got a few things done, but not nearly all I should have.
It was so dark and dreary.
Rain blew in under our doors, so I had to puddles to mop up.
And the barn, oh my!
It was awful! It blew the lid off the water tank, then the rain blew in there and in every crack and crevice on the north side.
The barn was almost flooded. What a mess!
And of course, the barn lot is a muddy disaster. And stinky!
This is now after lunch, after a nap. I had to break off and go get Hubby.
The sun is mostly out from behind the clouds, but the wind still blows cold.
I am so ready for warm weather.
But then I get in a hurry there. I’m not really quite ready for all the work that goes with it.
We had a good day, mostly, last week at daughter Jane’s house, making chicken broth for the upcoming wedding, only a few glitches.
We also worked on sewing curtains for Lyle and Julia’s house.
Soon now, we want to have a house cleaning day to clean their house.
Last week one evening, grandson Jeffrey and Brenda brought their “children” to see us, nine mini Dachshund puppies.
I think it was nine, maybe it was 11. At any rate, it was a pile! They are so adorable, the puppies!
Well, Jeffrey and Brenda are, too! Only you don’t normally refer to adults as “adorable.”
Anyway, those puppies are so cute. And believe it or not, the cutest one (or not!) was named Millie. Well that really is her name, but not necessarily the cutest one. Sigh! Is it an honor to share your name with a dog?
And then Saturday, another granddaughter made my day. I guess, technically, she’s a granddaughter-in-law. Grandson Luke’s wife, Diane, brought me a bouquet of flowers. Just because!
They are yellow and white daisies, so cheery! She took some to her mom-in-law, our Jane, too. What a day-brightener!
But I missed granddaughters Andrea and Kaitlyn. They came over to raid our library. I was over cleaning A&M. Well, school will be out before you know it, then maybe they can come more often.
We went to church Sunday at granddaughter Cynthia and Richard Chupps, not our home church district. We went with daughter Rachel and Lloyd.
I was glad we could go, but when I saw those basement steps, I wondered how smart we were. They did not look handicap friendly!
Richards have to have church services in their basement, as their house is an older house and was not built to accommodate church services.
But Lloyd helped Erwin, and we were fine. Just a tad stressful, but it was OK. I was glad we went.
Because of it not being our home district, it was kind of out of our comfort zone. But that doesn’t hurt anybody, to get out of their comfort zone every now and then.
In closing — we don’t understand life any better at 40 than at 20, but by then we realize it and admit it. — Jules Renard
How about trying this zippy casserole?
Nacho chicken
4 cups cubed, cooked chicken
1 pound Velveeta cheese, cubed
2 cans (103/4 ounces each) condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted
1 can (10 ounces) diced tomatoes and green chilis, undrained
1 cup chopped onion
1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 package (141/2 ounces) nacho cheese tortilla chips
Optional: sliced jalapeno pepper and diced tomato
Heat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large bowl, combine first seven ingredients; mix well. Crush chips; set aside 1 cup for topping. Add remaining chips to chicken mixture. Spoon into greased 9-inch-by-13-inch baking pan; sprinkle with reserved chips. Baked, uncovered, until cheese is melted and edges are bubbly, about 30 minutes. Serve with jalapenos and diced tomatoes, if desired.