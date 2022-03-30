“The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusteth in him, and I am helped; therefore my heart greatly rejoiceth; and with my song will praise him.” Psalm 28:7
“In thee, O lord, do I put my trust; let me never be ashamed deliver me in thy righteousness. Bow down thine ear to me; deliver me speedily: be thou my strong rock, for a house of defense to save me. For thou art my rock and fortress; therefore for thy name’s sake lead me, and guide me.” Psalm 31:1-3
“Be of good courage, and he shall strengthen your heart, all ye that hope in the Lord.” Psalm 31:24
Oh my! A windy March morning. We had over 0.7 inches of rain since midnight. And when it was time to go to work, it was way-over-the-top windy. I chickened out from going to work. Ah, I am such a baby!
By now the wind has slowed, but it is still heavily cloudy. Somehow I can always convince myself that our jobs come second to our safety.
What with my husband’s handicap and me being the weaker vessel, but needing to be the strong one, I guess I chose to err on the side of caution.
Working around my guilt about not going to work, I feel it is a good day to be at home. I can maybe get my writing done early, then concentrate on something else.
I have a couple of projects to finish up in the sewing room. I also have a big task ahead — to me, it looks like a huge mountain.
The children want to paint our interior. I need to clear the walls and empty the bookcases so they can be moved — one is going to the furniture repair shop.
I have a couple of granddaughters coming with me one day after school. Maybe that would be a project we could work on. Except they might get too carried away, looking at books ...
I thought of something that would be nice — if I could get my new curtains for the bedroom sewn before the painting is done. Sigh ... don’t think it’ll happen.
This past Saturday started out a little on the not-so-good way.
To start with, my taxi driver was sick, so I had to bike. So, why am I grumpy, I like to bike? When I went out to chore, it was windy, not too bad, but still ...
My feet didn’t feel right; they were sort of grumbling. When I got in the barn, I realized I had my boots on the wrong feet!
Bad start on the day, huh! Especially if they fit! Then when I left for work, it was misting. Not too bad, oh well, it is what it is. I made it OK, so why am I complaining? I had forgotten my coffee!
NOT a good thing! Then I realized I forgot my shaker to make my energy drink for break! Ah, me! Well, I did have energy tea with me. That had to do.
Then when it was time to go home, it was not really raining, but very windy and cold. The wind was strong! Oh well; I’ll be fine, I think!
I needed to stop at Shady Crest. That would give me somewhat of a break. And did it ever. My sis Barb and our mom were there almost ready to go home. So I got permission to park my bike at Shady Crest and rode home with them. Whew! Saved!
And you know, in spite of having my boots on the wrong feet to chore, I did have a good day!
You know, I believe I heard a lawn mower somewhere in the neighborhood last night. Yesterday was a beautiful day. So I’m thinking someone had an acute case of spring fever. It almost woke mine up, but as of now, it is still dormant.
Our yard is so hopeless looking, I barely want to think of mowing. The weeds are already poking up through the gravel on the drive.
I guess I’ll tackle that first.
I got some miniature roses from daughter Jane last fall. Grandson Lucas so kindly planted them for me. I don’t think they survived the winter. Maybe if I get others, Lucas will plant those for me. And maybe repair my flowerbed.
The dogs wreaked havoc with it. They think it is their nesting box!
In closing, a young man applying for a job was asked if he remembered when he was born. “No,” he replied. “I was too young at the time.”
How about a crumb cake for coffee break?
Cherry Crumb Cake
1 box yellow cake mix, divided
1 package (21/4 teaspoons) active dry yeast
1 cup flour
2 large eggs
2/3 cup warm water
1/3 cup butter, melted
1 (16-ounce) pie filling, your choice of fruit
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Spray a 9-inch-square cake pan. Whisk together 11/2 cups cake mix with yeast and flour.
Add eggs and water. Blend until mixed, then beat for 2 minutes, either on medium speed with mixer or vigorously by hand.
Combine rest of cake mix with melted butter until crumbly. Set aside.
Spread batter in pan. Spoon pie filling evenly over batter, then sprinkle crumbs over fruit.
Bake 35-40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Check after 35 minutes.
Let cool before serving. (If you can wait!)