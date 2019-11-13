“For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first: Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord. Wherefore comfort one another with these words.” Thessalonians 4:16-17
This Tuesday afternoon as I write, is a lovely, lovely day. The wind is chilly — it is definitely jacket weather — but the sun shines so bright. That makes everything better.
The snow and cold wind we had last week was enough for me. I was like, OK, enough now, I’m ready for spring. But I know better. I really am working on my attitude!
I was really glad Saturday was so mild and sunny. It was the day of the funeral for Mrs. Adlai Helmuth. I think it is just so much more comforting if the sun shines. Husband Erwin has worked for the Helmuths for 23 years. It will be different not to have Edna around. She will be missed.
The funeral sermon was very interesting and thought-provoking. One thing I really liked was when the minister talked about the mother in the home, and how she seemingly is the focal point in the home. Dads are very important, too, but to a child, when they come home from school or whatever, the question is, “Where’s Mom?” Well, she may be out in the garden or wherever. “What do you want?” “Oh, nothing.” They just want the comfort of knowing Mom is there.
And for me, Sunday morning, I was the child — not asking for Mom, but I called on God.
When I went out to chore and let our horse in the barn, I saw that his halter snap was broken. I didn’t give it much thought; he went to his manger and started eating. I went over to a wall, where several halters were hanging, and to my dismay, they all had broken snaps.
All of a sudden, I heard this commotion behind me. Diamond was tearing around, shaking his head and really scaring me. When he put his head in the manger and came back up, the broken snap caught on the knot of the tie rope and he couldn’t pull his head up very far and panicked. He just kept yanking and I couldn’t get the snap loose.
When I tried to get him to slacken, he just pulled harder. By then, I was in a full blown panic and shaking like all get out. Had my teeth been dentures, I’m pretty sure they would have flown out! What will I do? OK, God, can you please help? And you know what? I reached up to get hold of Diamond’s head, he lowered it, I unhooked the snap, and Praise the Lord! He was free.
I don’t know how many times during the day that I thanked God!
Yesterday, Monday, was another nice, nice day. Even if it was windy, I of course had laundry to do, but no problem. I just hung the stuff out under the roof on the south side. So nice! I don’t know why we didn’t do that right from the start. I did laundry again today just because it is a nice day and I could.
Yesterday, I cleaned up the flower beds and got rid of the droopy frostbitten foliage and dug my bulbs. The thing of it is, when it gets too cold to leave them in the shed, what will I do with them? Oh well, I’ll find a place somewhere.
Before I forget, in my Oct. 25 column, the recipe for easy cinnamon bread called for 2 teaspoons baking powder. It should have been baking soda. Sorry about that. I hope I didn’t cause any baking disasters!
In closing, what you hope to be like tomorrow depends on the choices you make today.
Would you like a totally different side dish to serve with our next meal? Try this.