“Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword? Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us. For I am persuaded that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” — Romans 8:35-39
Today, on this Tuesday afternoon as I write, it is once again cloudy. But hey, we had sunshine most of the day. It was much needed and much appreciated. It was still cold, but cold is more tolerable if we have sunshine with it.
I tell you, Sunday morning was frigidly cold. But we made it OK. We didn’t have far to go to church. I sure didn’t want to miss church just because of the cold.
I’m a little concerned (not actually, but still ...) that one family was missing. Well, several families were, but I never asked anyone why John and Dorothy Miller weren’t in church.
They are the ones I took a meal to on Friday evening. I don’t suppose the meal was that bad. Surely not.
If my kitchen was a gauge — if the mess was an indication of how good it was — then it was over-the-top good. On the other hand, if it was how bad it was, then it’s no wonder they weren’t in church!
I tell you, my kitchen was a big mess! Every space cluttered, every scraper used! It really didn’t take all that long to clean it up; I just didn’t take time before delivering the meal.
So now that is off my to-do list. Actually, I enjoy cooking. I just don’t do large amounts for just the two of us. And certainly not desserts! We just eat Uncle Bob’s ice cream — in small amounts!
I went to see my doctor today. A routine check-up. When she looked over my food diary, oh my! She had a fit! I think she’s surprised I’m still alive. Hey! I did clean up my diet!
But as of now, I plan to keep on eating our traditional church lunch. I told her, I figured the good sermon I heard would offset the non-nutritional lunch. She didn’t seem to agree. As far as I know, no doctor has ever said the cause of death was an Amish church lunch!
So, if I eat healthy all week, then Sunday, I can have bread, peanut butter and cheese? Whoa! That sort of sounds like I can lie through the week, then go to church on Sunday and be good. Sorry, folks: It doesn’t work that way. Only wait, I had mine turned around; now what? Well, we’ll just leave that subject for now.
Anyway, I thought my to-do list got shorter. And it did, somewhat. I just have to rearrange my schedule. Two days a week to the gym is on the list now.
Husband Erwin wanted to do therapy again. He was doing it for several years, then the group disbanded and he didn’t have a way to go.
So now we are starting again. This time, I’m his therapy buddy. And there won’t be the fellowship with the guys afterward in the coffee shop. He thought that was the best part! He thinks I’m too bossy! Not!
Actually, I like the workout. Anyway, I will once I get the hang of all those machines. An older guy was there the other day. He had to show us how to do the one machine. I felt like such a dummy! Maybe I need a book — “Gym Workouts for Dummies”!
The mail carrier went late today. Yesterday was a postal holiday. Anyway, it had clouded over and the sun was headed for the western horizon. As I was biking out to the mailbox, the clouds parted and the sun shined briefly through the parting, bathing everything with its late golden light. It was so awesome and really did lift my spirits.
This is now Wednesday morning as I finish up, and once again, it is very much cloudy. The eastern sky was very red early on, so I expect some unpleasant weather. I wish I weren’t so affected by the weather. But yes, when it is cloudy, I feel as dreary as the weather. I guess I just have to make my own sunshine.
In closing, do what you can, with what you have, where you are.
How about this for your next potluck?