“Wherefore be ye not unwise, but understanding what the will of the Lord is. And be not drunk with wine, wherein is excess; but be filled with the spirit; Speaking to yourselves in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs and making melody in your heart to the Lord; Giving thanks always for all things unto God and the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ; Submitting yourselves one to another in the fear of God.” Ephesians 5:17-21
This is late Tuesday afternoon as I write. It is overall cloudy chilly, Novemberish, but sort of pleasant. We did have rain way early, not much, but it registered in the gauge. And the sun did shine a little bit.
It was almost tempting to go do laundry, but I was gone all morning and this Epistle to write. So, surprisingly, I did not give in to temptation.
I had a horseshoeing appointment this morning, so I had a lot of time to squander. (That sounds a lot better than wasting, doesn’t it? I thought so.)
Anyway, after the shoeing was done, I had over an hour before it was time to pick up Erwin. Even before my appointment, after I was done cleaning, I had time to waste — er, squander. I let Diamond go even slower than normal, if that’s possible, without just stopping! I was still way early. On the way back, I decided to stop at Heartland Delis and grab a cup of coffee, then just sit on the buggy until it was time to go.
Well, OK, coffee and a cinnamon roll. Oh, my, that roll was the best! I mean, it was so moist and good! But the coffee — What a letdown! It was barely lukewarm! To enjoy a cinnamon roll with coffee, the coffee needs to be hot! I guess I could have gone back and asked for hot coffee. Probably I was too lazy.
So this is now the week of Thanksgiving 2020. Of course, by the time this hits the paper, it will be history. But anyway, it seems to me that every day should be Thanksgiving Day. We have so much to be thankful for.
One thing — maybe not the most important, but it still takes high priority in our everyday lives — is that toilet paper is back on the shelves. What I can’t figure out is why does it have to be of lesser quality than before? Couldn’t they just make it like they always have?
But anyway, we have toilet paper.
Sometimes, I think my family, our siblings, etc., thrive on trying to solve the world’s problems. As if! One very weighty (chuckle!) subject that was discussed recently was how toilet paper should be put on the holder. Some thought it should roll of the front, others thought it should roll down the back.
Brother Marx figured it really doesn’t matter as long as it rolls — and he’s probably right.
We had a letter from our granddaughter in New York. I would so like to get reacquainted with our great-grandson. He will be 2 in March and is quite the little farmer boy.
The other day, he came in covered in manure. She stripped him down to shirt, diaper and socks. He didn’t have any clean pants left.
After a while, she saw him head out to the shop like that, but he had put on his stocking cap! Hope it wasn’t a cold day!
She said he inherited his Great-Great-Grandpa Plank’s clumsiness. That would be my dad. I don’t like to say he was clumsy, but yes, something. We always said he could trip over a toy in the next room.
Mary Lorene said that is how Alex is — if there’s nothing else, he’ll trip over his own feet. He’ll get over it whenever he gets to know his feet better!
In closing, to get your money’s
worth, you should buy doughnuts with small holes.
Is it still pumpkin everything? You may want to try this recipe.
PUMPKIN FRUITCAKE
For cake
1 cup sugar
1 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup shortening
2 eggs
21/2 cups flour
2 teaspoons baking soda
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground cloves
1 teaspoon nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon salt
15 ounces cooked pumpkin
1 cup raisins
1 cup chopped nuts
1 cup chopped maraschino cherries
For glaze
powdered sugar
1 cup lemon juice
To make cake, in a large bowl, mix sugars, shortening and eggs. Combine flour, baking soda, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg and salt.
Alternate between adding dry ingredients and pumpkin to sugar mixture. Beat on low until well mixed.
Fold in raisins, nuts and cherries. Pour into greased, floured bundt pan or two bread pans. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
Cool 10 minutes; remove from pan.
To make glaze, add enough powdered sugar to lemon juice to make thick syrup that can be poured over warm cake.
Cut several slits in cake so syrup can soak in. Let cool before serving.