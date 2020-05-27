“I exhort therefore, that first of all, supplications, prayer, intercessions and giving of thanks be made for all men, for kings and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty. For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior.” 1 Timothy 2:1-3
On this Tuesday as I write, we have another dreary, coolish day. We’ve had quite a bit of rain over the weekend, so gardening is on hold once again. My tomato plants are still growing in our living room.
Saturday was really quite pleasant, as was Friday evening. Friday was rainyish; the clouds looked quite turbulent. I did want to go do some of my cleaning Friday evening. In spite of the doubtful looking weather, I went on. I was so glad I did. The sun did come out, and it really was quite pleasant.
Saturday, too, was really nice, although it started out foggy. I got home early, so I did laundry before lunch. After lunch, I mowed the yard with the intentions of using the power washer to clean out the mower deck. But my feet said otherwise. For some reason, they really hurt. I also wanted to plant some flowers, but that also went on hold.
I had the privilege of baby-sitting our great grandson Jamin on Friday for about an hour or so. He is such a little man. He can jabber a blue streak.We don’t know what he is saying! His eyes are so expressive. He loves to be outside, so I took him out. It was so fun to watch him explore everything.
Yesterday, our mom and sisters Louise, Barb and I took a memory tour of the house of our great-grandmother Mrs. Levi Stutzman Getie. Her great-grandson Paul Stutzman and wife Carol are living there now but are planning to relocate in the near future.
The house is located on the corner east of Stutzman’s Feed Mill. Our grandparents, William and Rachel Yutzy, lived up the garden path in the same yard as Paul’s grandparents, Menno and Anna Stutzman.
Our mom said nothing looks the same, but Louise and I saw vestiges of our great-grandmother. One memory I have is being with Grandma Yutzy and running up the garden path to see our Great-Grandma Stutzman.
What I find interesting is how seemingly history repeats itself. Our Grandpa Yutzy had crippled hands. I never knew him otherwise. Now we have grandchildren who never knew their Grandpa Otto otherwise, but as being crippled from a stroke. And also, our grandchildren and great-grandchildren can come up the path, although not a garden path, to see us.
I guess I should have done my laundry yesterday. I believe it would have dried between the rain showers, when the sun shone for awhile, much better than today with the clouds and haziness. I spent most of the day baking cookies and fixing a casserole to take to Lloyd’s.
And yes, that little old lady apparently still is taking up residence here. I wish she would pull up stakes and move on.
I made those lemon pie bars, the recipe was in my column a few weeks ago. You have to bake them in a pan of water. When I was taking the finished product out of the oven, I’m sure she jostled my elbow, causing water to slosh onto the bars, so that kind of ruined the texture after I was done trying to get rid of the water.
I do believe they are edible. I took some out for Erwin. He said they were good. For myself, I found them a little strong with lemon.
In closing, if someone tells you nothing is impossible, you should tell him to dribble a football.
This week, you can try this garden vegetable bake with or without chicken.
GARDEN VEGETABLE BAKE
1 cup chopped zucchini
1 large tomato, chopped (1 cup)
1 medium onion, chopped (1/2 cup)
1/3 cup Parmesan cheese
1/2 cup Bisquick
1 cup milk
2 eggs
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly grease an 8-by-8-by-2-inch square baking dish.
Sprinkle zucchini,tomato, onion and cheese in dish. Stir remaining ingredients until blended. Pour over vegetables and cheese.
Bake uncovered about 35 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.
If you want to add chicken, add 1 cup diced, cooked chicken pieces to the vegetables.