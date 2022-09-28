My Amish Home | A moment of silence for Buddy the donkey
“Rejoice in the Lord always; and again, I say, rejoice. Let your moderation be known unto all men. The Lord is at hand. Be careful for nothing; but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God. And the peace which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and mind through Christ Jesus. The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you all. Amen.” Philipians 4:4,5,6,7,23
What a glorious day the Lord has given us. Oh my! How I love it! Of course, it is a bit on the warm side, 115 degrees heat index, would be warm, wouldn’t you say? And no, I probably wouldn’t last long doing some strenuous labor out in the heat. Nevertheless, I do enjoy it. I am so not looking forward to winter. Seriously. How could I get over this, this phobia, or whatever it is I deal with?
Anyway, this is a beautiful time of year.
One of Erwin’s coworkers commented on how fast September is going. And I agree, it is, but at times it seems slow, all because I have almost a constant toothache, and my appointment isn’t until the last of October.
Anyway, whatever.
We had a Rudy Otto family reunion Sunday afternoon/evening. It was held at Otto Center. So Elva and Rosemary Otto so graciously got the soft-serve ice cream machine going. Yummy! I love soft-serve ice cream, especially in cones. I could eat those till the cows come home!
It was enjoyable to reconnect with family you don’t see very often. In the course of conversation with niece Lucille Schrock (Mrs. Eli), I asked about the donkey, Buddy.
Many years ago, back in the 1900s, we had Buddy, raised him actually. But after his mom moved on and he was by himself with our horses, he caused a ruckus on our farmette. I say this with tongue in cheek, those of you who know — sigh — but anyway, I decided he had to go. I don’t remember, did we give him away or maybe sold him for $10. Whatever. At any rate, he had a couple of new homes, ending up living on the Eli Schrock farm for many years. He even got to play “donkey basketball,” but, sniff, he died of old age. Should we have a moment of silence in respect of his passing?
Oh yes, I must correct my mistake from last week’s column. That pumpkin dessert, by the way, it is delicious. I made it for the reunion. I had in the recipe for the crust 1/3 cup sugar and 1/2 cup sugar. It was supposed to be 1/2 cup butter, melted. I apologize for any inconvenience. I jazzed it up a bit by putting chopped pecans, mini semi-sweet chocolate chips and milk chocolate Heath bits on the crust and also on the top cool whip layer.
Also, I didn’t put the sugar in with the graham crackers. And if I would use sugar, I would only use 1 tablespoon.
Talk about the month going fast, I think the clock gallops on Tuesday afternoons. I thought I had plenty of time to write. I did my laundry this morning, then when we got home at noon, I brought it in. It is still “curing” in the baskets. My counter was cluttered with coffee mugs, iced-tea glasses and other paraphernalia. I figured I could concentrate better if I cleared my counter.
It helps, but now the afternoon is far gone, and soon I’ll have to make something for supper. Groan! How about grilled cheese with a slice of tomato and a piece of cherry pie with a dip of ice cream?
Those red-streaked yellow tomatoes, they are non-acid, but they are actually good. Better than those other yellow, almost orange, non-acid tomatoes. I have so many, and I don’t want to can them, I can’t get them eaten. Maybe I just have to pull out the plants so they quit bearing. I could leave one plant so I’d still have a tomato or two to eat.
In closing — the glory of each morning is that it offers us all a chance of a new beginning. God is good!
How about this apple crisp recipe? You probably have dozens, but this one is really simple.
Cinnamon apple crispYield: 9.
6 cups thinly sliced, peeled tart apples
1/2 cup sugar
1 tablespoon flour
1/4 tablespoon cinnamon
2 tablespoons butter
Topping:
1 cup flour
1 cup sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1/2 cup cold butter, cubed
1 large egg, lightly beaten
Vanilla ice cream or whipped topping, optional
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Combine apples, sugar, flour and cinnamon in a large bowl. Transfer to an 11-inch-by-17-inch baking dish; cot with butter.
For topping, combine flour, sugar, baking powder and nutmeg in another bowl. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in egg just until moistened; sprinkle over filling. Bake, uncovered, at for 40-45 minutes or until topping us golden brown and apples are tender.
Serve with ice cream or whipped topping if desired.