“Take heed, brethren, lest there be in any of you an evil heart of unbelief, in departing from the living God. But exhort one another daily, while it is called today; lest any of you be hardened through the deceitfulness of sin. For we are made partakers of Christ, if we hold the beginning of our confidence steadfast unto the end; while it is said, today, if ye will hear his voice, harden not your hearts, as in the provocation. So we see that they could not enter in because of unbelief.” Hebrews 3:12,13,14,15,19
Today, Tuesday, a chilly day, except when the sun comes out from behind the clouds. It actually seems fallish. Oops! I shouldn’t have said that! Well, like daughter Rachel would say, “You may wash my mouth out with chocolate!” But really, it was sweatshirt weather for us to go to work this morning. And according to the paper, this week, mornings are to be in the 50s.
It’s funny that way, in February, we would think that warm, but in August, it is chilly.
Well, last week, our house got cleaned. I am ever so grateful to our daughters and granddaughters. They came in like mini cyclones and whirled through. Well, maybe not quite like that. Of course, I was left with putting things back in order, which is no biggy. I just hope I get it done before it needs to be cleaned again.
I’ve almost got everything back except the sewing room. It is just too easy to pile things in there for later — sigh — except I had to have room to do my typing and to get to the copy machine.
Who knew I had so much, dare I say, junk. I bet that’s what the girls thought. I’ve been working on it, sorting, discarding, sighing — I’ll make another trip to the MCC store.
I couldn’t work on it the next day, Thursday, as I had sweet corn to take care of. It was a mess to gather. We got some over 2 inches of rain on Wednesday, so I had to wade in mud. And the wind had tangled the corn stalks, so — fun? Not exactly.
Now, today, I probably have more corn to gather and beans to pick. And finish mowing the yard. I have so many unfinished projects staring at me.
I started the yard yesterday afternoon, didn’t get very far. I had to use the trimmer first. And, as you know, that is one thing I really don’t like to do. But at least I have a trimmer. I don’t have to get down on my knees with scissors type of thing. I’m sure that is what we used way back when, before string trimmers were invented. I faintly remember using something like that, but not often. Wonder what our place looked like, or didn’t we have stuff to trim around?
But anyway, when I got back from work this morning, I decided to mow some more. But the grass was still kind of wet and thick enough, it didn’t mow nice. The deck needed cleaning. I worked at it, but since I couldn’t jack the deck up, I couldn’t do a very good job.
Anyway, I messed around and didn’t get a lot done.
Our grandchildren are taking turns doing something for us. This past Friday evening, grandson Ervin and Joanna Miller from Dale treated us to supper at Yoder’s. Actually, the whole family was there except for the three oldest boys. Willard and Brian just plain stayed home. Wendell went to the pony sale. The rest came for a reunion on Saturday, so we all went to Yoder’s for supper on Friday evening.
Now this Wednesday evening is grandson Lucas and Diane Yoder’s turn. We get another supper at Yoder’s. Then they’ll take us to see their home in Arthur. We haven’t seen it since they married. Lucas will also fix some broken dresser drawers.
It ill be interesting to see who’s next and what they will do.
In closing — keep an open mind, but not too open, or people will throw all kinds of rubbish in there.
Try this corn casserole. It’s delicious!
Corn casserole1 can cream-style corn
1 can whole kernel corn
1 stick butter, melted
1 cup sour cream
1 box cornbread muffin mix
2 eggs, beaten
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Thoroughly mix all ingredients. Pour into a 9x13 baking pan. Bake for 30 minutes.