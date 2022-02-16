“Then shall the righteous answer him, saying, ‘Lord, when saw we thee a hungred, and fed thee? Or thirsty, and gave thee drink? When saw we thee a stranger, and took thee in? Or naked, and clothed thee? Or when saw we thee sick, or in prison, and came unto thee?’ And the King shall answer and say unto them, ‘Verily, I say unto you: Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.’” — Matthew 25:37-40
What do you know! We survived the storm! It was actually kind of nice to just be home. We had plenty to eat, were warm, had coffee — what more? Oh, what a bummer: I didn’t have enough books! Anyway, that storm was enough to last me for the rest of the winter. I’m ready for spring.
Seriously, though, as long as the rest of the winter isn’t any worse than the last two days, I can handle it pretty well.
Uh-oh, here comes our good friend Bob. We’ll go get my hubby and do some errands. I shall return.
I’m back. And thanks, Bob, for the sandwiches! We went to Shady Crest and got some of their delicious sandwiches for lunch. Now in an hour, I have to take off again to go get Lauranna.
I went up to daughter Rachel and chatted with her a bit, then granddaughter Brenda drove in. I had to chat with her. We haven’t seen them for so long. I had to say hi to her doggies and the little one she baby-sits for.
It is really nice out, but it sounds like the long-range forecast isn’t so pleasant. Oh, well — I just hope it isn’t so frigidly cold. I figured maybe that arctic blast we had froze out the flu bug. But apparently, one took refuge in our humble abode.
I was bitten. Not really, really sick, but like Winnie the Pooh, there was a rumbly in my tummy. But it wasn’t for the want of honey! Oh no!
It rumbled and cooked all day Sunday, then erupted Sunday evening, and it wasn’t pretty! I certainly feel better today, but early this morning, things were quite iffy and shaky.
Three days at home last week sure spoiled me. It would almost be easy to say, “That’s all, folks!” and retire. But no, it’s not to be. Not yet. Actually, I wonder if I could handle being home all day every day. I expect not. I’d get too lazy.
But maybe I’d get my quilts done. Actually, grandson Ervin’s is ready to put in frame as soon as I pick up the backing at Stitch and Sew.
I guess this column will be a little short, because seriously, my tummy is rumbly again, and my brain is fuzzy.
In closing, folks are always in a big hurry these days, but they still don’t get any further than they used to.
Maybe we could try this chicken.
Sweet-and-Sour Chicken
4 skinless, boneless chicken breasts
6 tablespoons olive oil
6 tablespoons soy sauce
6 tablespoons honey
3 tablespoons white vinegar
1/2 teaspoon ground thyme
1/2 teaspoon allspice
1/2 teaspoon pepper
Heat oven to 375 degrees.
Combine ingredients (except chicken) in a shallow 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Mix well.
Cut chicken into smaller pieces and roll in sauce, covering well.
Bake for 45 minutes.