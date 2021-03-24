“For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end. Then shall ye call upon me, and ye shall go and pray unto me, and I will hearken unto you. And ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart.” — Jeremiah 29:11-13
A dreary, cold, misty day — volatile March. At least today it is not windy. Monday was very windy. I didn’t know if the buggy would stay upright. Too bad I didn’t have a kite to fly. Not that I could have; I never learned — probably because I don’t believe we girls ever had one in our childhood years.
We actually had a bit of ice Monday morning. We got over a half-inch of rain. At one point, some of the trees actually had ice crystals. And the porch by our shed was very slick. I almost went flying.
I hope it didn’t damage our flowering trees and the peach tree. It is a volunteer and really hasn’t had any fruit to speak of, but it’s still interesting each spring to see what it will do.
Uh oh! I saw some of the neighbors’ ducks in Lloyds’ yard. They better get back on their own turf. The dachshunds have no respect for critters like that. Every now and then, I find the remains of a pigeon. I have a hard time being sorry for that. We have so many, and they have no respect, either.
Anything beneath their perch ends up splattered. Even Diamond comes in all splattered if he sleeps in the shed.
I had a dialogue with him the other day — mostly one-sided — about his shenanigans.
On our route, a farmer had parked a wagon load of fence posts in the field close to the road. It wasn’t quite daylight, and, this being something new, Diamond had to act out a little.
On the way home, in full daylight, same story. I told him those things were there when we went to work, and they didn’t get him then, and they won’t now. He was like, “Yeah, but now they are wet and look scarier. And anyway, I was just pricking up my ears to better check them out. And I was looking for the post holes. I wasn’t going to DO anything. Yeah, right!”
After church Sunday, the announcement was made that our grandson, Jeffrey Yoder, is planning to marry Brenda Gingerich. As if we didn’t know it already! Oh well, it is public now, so we can talk about it!
I just came to the realization that when he moves out, Marley the dachshund will go with him. She is the biggest beggar and always glad to see me when I come home. Basically, she just wants a snack! I will miss her, just not her early-morning knocks on the door. If I don’t respond right away, she’ll whimper and cry. She should realize not to come knocking before I’ve had my coffee!
And I now have another quilt to make. I’m hoping I won’t have the problems with this one like I have with the others. Probably I’ll just invent some new ones!
Firstly, with grandson Robert’s, I had a panel that was too small, so I had to pick it apart to fix that, then I wound up starting all over.
With grandson Ervin’s, I had my colors numbered wrong, so I had to rip out some blocks, then twice I had to send for more material because I figured wrong. Then I thought I was on the right track. Not so; I had sewed some rows wrong. Pick apart again! Now, everything is OK. Then I thought the panel was too small. I measured and measured. Now what?! But according to my figuring, it should come out right. So, OK, I try again.
Ah! This time it fit! But by then, I was so frustrated, I threw the thing on the sewing machine and went out and cleaned or started to clean the storage area by the buggy shed. I hauled off a bunch of trash then was overwhelmed. We need more room! Or then we have too much junk! (Sigh!)
Do I really want to do a quilt for Jeffrey? Yes, I do! I am excited. I don’t know yet what the colors are, but it will be fun.
Sunday in church, one of the ministers made a statement I liked and decided to use for my closing: Everything you say must be true, but everything true doesn’t have to be said.
Maybe you’d like to try these treats for your next coffee break. Just make sure you have plenty of coffee!
Caramel Roll-Ups
For topping
1 cup brown sugar
4 tablespoons butter, melted
1/2 cup pancake syrup
1 cup pecans
For filling
8 ounces cream cheese
2 tablespoons butter, softened
1/4 cup powdered sugar
2 cans biscuits
Mix topping ingredients and put in 9-by-13-inch pan.
Combine filling ingredients and mix well.
Flatten biscuits in oval shape. Place 1 tablespoon filling on center of biscuit. Roll to make sausage shape and pinch seam closed.
Place in pan, seam side down. Bake until nicely browned in 370 F oven.
Invert rolls on platter to serve.