“From whence come wars and fighting among you? Come they not hence, even of your lusts that war in your members? Ye lust, and have not; ye kill, and desire to have and cannot obtain; ye fight and war, yet ye have not, because ye ask amiss, that ye may consume it upon your lusts. Ye adulterers and adulteresses, know ye not that the friendship of the world is enmity with God? Whosoever therefore will be a friend of the world is the enemy of God.” — James 4:1-4
This afternoon, the sky has puffy white clouds. It would be a perfect afternoon to take a blanket out in the yard, lie down and gaze at the sky, finding shapes in the clouds. If you were a child. One time, a long time ago, I was and did. Now, sigh ...
Actually, when the clouds started appearing on the horizon, they looked like popcorn and made me hungry for some! I’ll just drink water instead. I actually thought it seemed to be an answer to my horrible nighttime cramps, to drink a lot of water.
Saturday it was very, very warm, so it was easy to drink lots of water. In spite of working hard — well, yes, sort of! I didn’t have any cramps during the night. I also backed off on the sugary stuff.
I didn’t have any cramps during the night — bathroom calls, yes, but no cramps. Sunday night, also, no cramps. Wow! So Monday, I tried to drink a lot of water. But — yes, cramps again.
Surely it didn’t come from that minuscule bite of pecan pie I had. Maybe it came from the sandwich I had. So discouraging. If I have some tonight, I’ll blame it on the strawberry roll that jumped into my cart at Shady Crest.
Daughter Rachel asked me to stop and get a few things for her. Which I was more than happy to do. After all, I’m on the road anyway and come right past there, so why not!
I tried lecturing myself, but myself listens about as well as my horse! But anyway, at 8:30 a.m., my mind thinks it’s break time, and those rolls are so good! I thought I’d eat just a few bites on the way home. Well! That roll made my mouth so happy, I couldn’t bear to disappoint it with just a few bites! Before I knew it, it was all gone!
Anyway, yesterday, I had to lecture our horse — as if he would listen! I needed gas, and for some reason, Diamond has an aversion to the stretch of highway from the four-way stop to the gas station. Not so much going as coming back.
Only yesterday, he saw these strange-looking (to him) objects. I tried to tell him they are cannons that don’t work, and anyway, they are pointed in the other direction. But of course, he wouldn’t listen and had to show off some.
We got past without too much of a scene. On the way back, same story, second verse. But I guess he decided he’s too old to run very fast very far. So he simmered down, and we were soon back to our normal plodding pace.
Our barn is now completely devoid of puppies. I miss them. They were just beginning to be really cute, toddling about and barking in their little puppy voices. We still had Skyler and her puppies. But Lloyd moved those home, and it only makes sense. Skyler the rat terrier is a very good mother. She must also be a good mouser. I don’t have any more mice in the feed barrel.
I’ve been picking peas. The crop isn’t too great. The plants have a lot of pods, but barely any peas. They just aren’t developing.
We love fresh peas. I guess that’s why I plant them. I don’t think too many people plant peas anymore. They are a lot of work. But it just isn’t spring if I don’t plant peas.
Now that I’m on my own, I can go out in the garden and eat as many raw that I want. Which is how they are best. When I was just a kid at home, my mom would yell at me to quit eating the peas. Pretty soon, we wouldn’t have enough for supper!
I think it’s about too dry for them to develop. If we don’t get any rain this week, I don’t think I will mow the yard. Maybe not until we get a good soaking rain. The grass is really dry and crackly.
We have this odd thing in our front yard. It is a big circle. The grass that makes the circle is a lot greener than anywhere else. Toadstools are growing in the green circle and nowhere else. It actually looks kind of weird. I sure wonder ...
In closing, a man’s children and his garden both reflect the amount of weeding done during growing season.
How about trying this yummy poke cake to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Family-favorite poke cake
1 package yellow cake mix
10 fun-size Milky Way candy bars, divided
1 (14-ounce) can sweetened
condensed milk
1 (12-ounce) jar Milky Way ice cream topping
1 carton frozen whipped topping, thawed
Prepare and bake cake according to package directions, using a greased 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking pan.
Chop up six candy bars. Remove cake from oven; immediately sprinkle with chopped candy bars. Cool on wire rack for 10 minutes.
Using the end of a wooden spoon, poke 20 holes in warm cake. Pour milk over cake; cool for 10 minutes. Pour the ice cream topping over the cake; cool completely.
Spread whipped topping over cake. Chop up remaining candy bars; sprinkle over cake. Cover and store in fridge.