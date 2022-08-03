My Amish Home | Adjusting to a new mail schedule
This Tuesday afternoon is misty and dreary. We need the moisture, and it is a welcome break from the heat wave we had Saturday. Whew! That was a broiler! When I got home from work at noon, the heat index registered at 128 degrees! Yeah, that was warm!
I should have gone out and picked beans, but I was afraid they would cook in the bucket before I was done! Well, not actually. I just didn’t have the energy.
I finally did muster up enough energy to do my laundry. I like to get at least the cleaning rags done, but usually I do all of it. Other than that, I just plain didn’t do much else. Except I had to fix a snack for Sunday afternoon.
The group of girls I was with in our teen years — there are 12 of us — we wanted to go to Raymond and Marlene Millers’ house for their 70th birthdays. We had an afternoon coffee break and finger foods.
We are now all 70, except some are already 71. It was good to visit with all of them again. We just don’t get together very often. Everyone has their own commitments and families.
We are having mail-carrier issues right now. I don’t know if our regular carrier resigned or what, but a week ago, the mail arrived before lunch. That never happens. Then the next day, it was way after 5 p.m. It got some better the rest of the week, and then yesterday, it didn’t arrive until 7 p.m.! Whoa!
I had given up. I had mail in the box, so I went out and brought that in. Then around 6:30 or 6:45 p.m., I saw a carrier at the Lloyds’ box. I figured it would take 30-40 minutes before the mail would come to our box, giving me time to take it back out.
But I had already taken off my boot. Did I really want to put it back on? No. I’d be very careful and just go without. Then, of course, the mail did go. So back out I went. Very carefully. Whew! Nothing happened; it didn’t hurt.
So this morning, I eyed that boot with some trepidation. “You are getting a vacation,” I told it. “I am heartily tired of you!”
I put on my other shoe, which had been feeling quite abandoned and left out by this time. I was fine (mostly). It is still two weeks before I see the doctor. I do believe my foot is healed (mostly). I’ll try to behave and not do anything too stupid.
I did pick the beans yesterday afternoon. I got two buckets full. I am canning those today for daughter Cynthia of Dale. Granddaughters Margaret and Regina are planning to come Friday and Saturday for the school meetings. They want a bed Friday night. I have a few things I want to get done before then, so the place will look a little more presentable and I won’t have to be embarrassed.
If I get this missive out of the way, I can maybe still clean out and defrost at least one refrigerator. I also have to make a casserole for tomorrow. We have a work day planned by granddaughter Brenda.
I thought I might take a breakfast casserole. No, not that. Then I happened to remember, potluck potatoes. Yes! I cooked the potatoes while getting ready to can the beans. I should have cooked an extra potato. I ate almost a whole one with salt and butter. I do love potatoes!
I did make a Peach Cream Pie. The recipe was in last week’s column. I should have made it before submitting the recipe. I would have suggested that if you really, really like nutmeg, it’s OK, but if not, either use cinnamon or none at all. Nutmeg — ick!
In closing, you don’t have to attend every argument you are invited to.
How about a popcorn snack? This is good! We had some Sunday afternoon.
Cheddar popcorn
3 cups oil
1 cup sugar
2 cups cheddar cheese powder
2 cups popcorn kernels
Heat oven to 300 degrees.
Pop popcorn; set aside in a large mixing bowl.
Mix oil, sugar and cheddar-cheese powder. Pour over popcorn and bake in mixing bowl or large roaster for 20 minutes. Stir every 5 minutes, as it burns easily.