“Be not envious against evil men, neither desire to be with them: For their heart studieth destruction and their lips talk of mischief. Through wisdom is a house builded; and by understanding it is established: And by knowledge shall the chambers be filled with all precious and pleasant riches. A wise man is strong; yea, a man of knowledge increaseth strength.” Proverbs 24: 1-5
This is Monday evening of Labor Day as I start this epistle.
Today was an absolutely gorgeous day, pure sunshine, not humid or windy, as near perfect as a person could wish for.
Now Saturday, that was a different story. It was so fallish, not a good festival-going day at all.
But I guess the cheese festival in Arthur made out OK, as today surely made up for it.
It was cloudy and dreary and it rained most of the day. Sometimes a downpour, sometimes a drizzle.
I came home from cleaning a little before noon.
It was raining too much to take the bike to the neighboring office I usually clean every week. So I decided to wait a while.
We had lunch, and still it rained. I cleaned up the house, cleaned the bathroom, and still it rained. I rested a while, and still it rained.
By then, my right wrist was so swollen, and my hand felt like it does when you bump your elbow — you know, your “crazy bone” — all stingy.
I knew I couldn’t clean in that condition, so I just put my cleaning gear away and gave up.
I tried to figure out what caused my hand to flare up that bad.
I decided maybe I overworked it, or then I ate too much fresh salsa — the tomatoes, you know.
I believe, seriously, it was a combination.
On Wednesday, I picked up my peaches, Baby Gold Cling, at Shady Crest.
While waiting on my deli order, I browsed. Not good!
I found a new product, a cheese dip, queso blanco. It jumped (with some help) into my cart, along with some fresh salsa.
I believe I must have eaten about half of it on the way home! That stuff is good! Check it out!
Anyway, I had a bushel of peaches, which I did Thursday.
As you know, they definitely
cling to the pits. Freestones they are not!
Then Friday, I had a bushel of pears. Those were a lot easier, but it was still a lot of peeling.
Add fresh salsa to the mix, it’s no wonder my hand flared up.
By Saturday evening, when it was too late to go clean, the rain and the pain had let up.
My hand wasn’t “stingy” anymore, but still hurty.
I am glad the fruit is canned. That’s a lot of good eating this winter. We eat a lot of fruit.
I cleaned this morning — kind of slap-dash, hurry-up job. Forgive me, guys, but I had a lot of stuff to do and didn’t even get done.
Ho hum — I believe I’ll go to bed.
OK, another day, another dollar.
Or not.
It is a beautifully wonderful day. I don’t think I can work fast enough.
My grapes come this week, so I’ll make juice with those.
A Sunday afternoon snack of popcorn and grape juice is just hard to beat!
I believe that will be the last of my canning, unless I decide to can some vegetable soup.
Hubby isn’t so keen on soup as I am. Or noodles. He abhors noodles.
Well, that’s a little strong, but he really doesn’t like them.
Saturday, with all its dreariness — sort of chilly, rain and more rain — I was tired and, well, maybe a little grumpy. Not much, just a tad.
Then my mom brings a bowl of chicken noodles over for me. Those just hit the spot! Ah! Comfort food at its best!
I sure was sorry my hubby didn’t share my sentiments.
In closing, most people have five senses: sight, smell, taste, touch and hearing. The successful have two more: horse and common.
Try this recipe.
If you don’t have a slow cooker, use an oven-safe crock, and do it in the oven.
Slow-cooked beef burritos with green chiles2 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 boneless beef chuck roast (4 pounds)
1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes
4 (7-ounce) cans whole green chiles, drained and coarsely chopped
1 large onion, diced
14 (8-inch) whole-wheat tortillas), warmed
Shredded cheese; salsa; sour cream; sliced olives, for topping
Combine garlic, salt, cumin and cayenne; rub over roast. Place in 5- or 6-quart slow cooker.
Add tomatoes, chiles and onion. Cook, covered, on low for seven to eight hours, or until meat is tender.
Remove the roast from slow cooker; shred with two forks.
Remove the vegetables with a slotted spoon; discard cooking juices.
Return beef and vegetables to slow cooker and heat through.
Serve in tortillas, with toppings as desired.