“So then this corruptible shall put on incorruption, and this mortal shall put on immortality, then shall be brought to pass the saying that is written, death is swallowed up in victory. O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory? The sting of death is sin; and the strength of sin is the law. But thanks be to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye steadfast, unmovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, for as much as ye know that your labor is not in vain in the Lord.” 1 Corinthians 15:54-58
A dreary, weary winter day on this Tuesday as I write. But at least it isn’t real cold. Or icy. Or windy. Just kind of bone-chilling. The fog/haze/mist has lifted, but the air is still damp and seeps into your bones.
Maybe it’s the weather, or maybe it’s my diet, or the lack thereof, but my feet hurt, really. On a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the highest, they are a 40! And they hurt all the way up to my waist! I’m not complaining, just saying.
I got a massage at Willowtree last week. I figured (hoped?) it would be a cure-all. Don’t believe so! It did feel good — after it quit hurting!
She put me on a table — heated, no less — covered me with toasty blankets and let me cook awhile. When she was done, she told me to take my time getting up. I wanted to say, “Wake me when supper is ready!”
Anyway, Hubby thinks I’m just getting old. He should squawk! He’s the one turning 70 on Friday.
Anyway, on Friday, I went to town to do my cleaning job. As I left the IGA, I realized my lights weren’t working. I almost hit the panic button! I’ll need lights to go home! I considered several options, finally deciding to leave a message with daughter Jane and Milton.
They actually got my message, and Milton came to my aid. Oh, wonderful, to have lights to go home! So why then when I left the house several mornings later did I not turn them on?
Erwin didn’t go to work, so as I left to go clean, he saw me go out the lane, no lights. No way could he yell loud enough. It wasn’t pitch dark, but neither was it daybreak. I was just jogging along, happy in my ignorance, I guess. After about a mile and a half, a guardian angel passed me on a bike and yelled, “Your lights aren’t turned on!”
What?! Oh my! Thanks! I turned them on quickly and breathed a prayer of thanks. Fortunately there was no traffic, except I met a truck and trailer.
We had a little more going on than we oldies are used to. On Wednesday evening, we went with the neighbor/niece Anna Marie Miller and her dad, David. She made supper, and we went to Erwin’s sis Esther and Andy Mast. It was a most enjoyable evening.
Then Friday, some of the Otto siblings took lunch to Andy and Esther for Esther’s birthday.
I had a horseshoeing appointment Thursday afternoon. It was a really nice day, so we decided since we have a gift card for Yoder’s, I’ll pick up Erwin at work, we’ll go eat lunch then head over to the horseshoer.
Actually, my appointment had been for Tuesday, but I just plain and simply forgot. Am I getting old or what?!
But it worked out well for both of us, I guess. Larry had some unexpected extra horses show up Tuesday.
I was wondering how I would get the house cleaned and laundry done what with all this leaving. But Thursday morning, I did a little more than wave the broom at the floor and hang up clean towels. Friday morning, I started early. I did the laundry before I left to go clean. Since it was nice morning, I hung the stuff on the patio. It was fine until we got home from Andy’s.
All in all, it was a good week, and I cherish the time we spent with family.
My closing this week is a quote I borrowed from a scribe in one of our weekly community newspapers. Thanks, Regina! “Without God, our week might go as follows: Sinday, Mournday, Tearsday, Wasteday, Thirstday, Fightday and Shatterday.”
How about this dessert?
White chocolate fruit tart
For tart
3/4 cup oleo
1/2 cup powdered sugar
11/2 cup flour
10 ounces white chocolate chips
1/4 cup milk
8 ounces cream cheese
Fresh fruit
For glaze
2 cups water
1 cup sugar
1/3 cup Perma-Flo
1/8 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons oleo
1/3 cup Jell-O (flavor to go with fruit)
To make tart, cream together oleo and powdered sugar. Add flour and mix well. Press into a 12-inch round pizza pan. Bake at 300 degrees for 20 minutes. Cool.
Melt white chocolate chips and milk together. Add cream cheese and beat until smooth. Spread over baked crust and chill.
To make glaze, in a saucepan, combine water, sugar, salt and Perma-Flo. Cook until thick and clear, stirring constantly. Add 2 tablespoons oleo and Jell-O. Cool.
Arrange fresh fruit on top of cream-cheese layer; spread glaze over fruit. Keep refrigerated.