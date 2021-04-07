“For thou, Lord, art high above all the earth; thou art exalted far above all gods. Ye that love the Lord, hate evil; he preserveth the souls of his saints; he delivereth them out of the hand of the wicked. Light is sown for the righteous, and gladness for the upright in heart. Rejoice in the Lord, ye righteous, and give thanks at the remembrance of his holiness.” — Psalm 97:9-12
It is spring, and the earth is waking up from its winter nap. But it is still March, and the wind is really blowing and has a chill to it. But the sun does have more warmth.
Monday morning, we did have frost. I just hope it didn’t affect our trees.
I ordered some roses and actually got some already. I am nowhere near ready to plant them yet. I didn’t figure on them being sent so early. I guess I’ll have to put them in a pot of soil until I can plant them.
We had a pretty interesting Sunday for a change. Well, it’s always interesting when we go to church, but sometimes, the evenings are days long.
We did go to church, which I always look forward to. It seems the older I get, the more precious are the age-old hymns we sing. When I was young and very immature, I wished for songs that weren’t quite so slow. But now I realize the worth those slow tunes have. They put me in a more worshipful mood; they are soothing to my soul. The only thing is, most of the time, I can’t help sing. I guess my throat is getting old, too.
But just to sit and listen to the voices blend in harmony and follow the words is a sermon in itself.
We got home in time to devour a bowl of popcorn.
Grandson Robert and Marilyn Yoder and Zackrey and Logan came, bringing supper for us. It was a delightful evening, except 10-month-old Logan wasn’t impressed. He has teeth coming in and didn’t feel the best.
What a day I had Saturday! I rode my bike to town. I decided to go to the bike shop to see if John could schedule a tune-up. It pedals really hard and sometimes it seems like the pedals slip.
Well, first of all, I didn’t have enough air in the tires, so John put air in the tires, then checked out some things and proceeded to tell me what all is wrong. Why am I not surprised?! I said I got it back in the 1900s, but it was more like 2005. And it has thousands of miles on it.
Anyway, I left the shop and headed to town. Then my bike started this bump, bump, bump thing. I figured it might be just the buggy lane alongside Illinois 133. Those things are horribly obnoxious!
But it continued on into town. I stopped at the bank and checked my front tire. Oh my! It had a serious bulge! Our friend Orvan Miller was also at the bank. He took a look at it. Oh, he thinks it will get me home. Well! Think again, Orvan! I hadn’t gone more than four blocks when “KABOOM!” A sound that rocked the ... well, my bike and me at least. I’m surprised the cops didn’t come checking it out, figuring it was a drive-by shooting! In Arthur!
What now?! I knew sis Barb would probably be out by our mom, so I called her to see if she would bring me home. She passed the buck to sis Louise, who was also there. She passed it on to her hubby, Dale, who was on his way out there. So he detoured and came to town and picked up my bike and me. We made it home in time for lunch.
Our mom had a guest, Sheryl Byler, daughter of our cousin Ken and Mary Plank of Michigan. I bet she thought we are the wackiest of the Plank clan! So all’s well that ends well.
Our daughter Rachel and her daughters Cynthia Chupp, Deniece and Lynetta left this week for South Dakota for a week of treatments at the Ortman Clinic, so I am the designated washer-woman for her bachelor husband and two sons.
So yesterday, I had two sets of laundry. I did part of ours before we left for work. When I got home, I did theirs. Then I went to pick up Hubby. When we got home, the stuff was pretty well dry. So as I washed a load of ours, I’d bring in some of theirs.
This morning, I went up to let the dog out and took a peek at the kitchen. Horrors! Bachelors! What are they eating?! Pizza and chocolate milk?? I cleaned up the kitchen. You’re welcome, guys!
“In closing, nails didn’t hold God to a cross. Love did.” — Max Lucado
I expect rhubarb will soon be ready, so you may want to try this recipe.
Rhubarb Bread
For bread
1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, softened
1 cup sugar
2 large eggs, beaten
2 tablespoons milk
2 cups flour
1/2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup hot cooked rhubarb
For topping
1 tablespoon butter, melted
1 tablespoon flour
1 teaspoon hot water
1 tablespoon sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly grease and flour a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan and set aside.
In a medium mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar together until it becomes light and creamy. Add eggs and milk, mix well.
In a small mixing bowl, sift together flour, salt and baking soda. Add this to butter mixture.
Stir until all ingredients are thoroughly combined.
Stir in vanilla and hot rhubarb; mix until well combined. Pour batter into prepared pan.
For topping, in a small mixing bowl, combine butter, flour, water, sugar and cinnamon. Use a pastry blender to mix thoroughly.
Pour mixture over bread batter. Bake for 1 hour or until a toothpick inserted into center comes out clean.
Let cool for 10 minutes in the loaf pan, then place loaf on a wire rack.
Slice; serve warm or cold.