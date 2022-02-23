“Behold, I show you a mystery; we shall not all sleep, but we shall all be changed.” — 1 Corinthians 15:51
“And that, knowing the time, that now is high time to awake out of sleep: for now is our salvation nearer than when we believed.” — Romans 13:11
“Watch ye therefore: for ye know not when the master of the house cometh, at even, or at midnight, or at the cockcrowing, or in the morning. Lest coming suddenly he find you sleeping. And what I say unto you I say unto all, watch.” — Mark 13:35-37
Another Tuesday has come around. How do they manage to come so fast?! And we have one more Tuesday this month. Oh, yay! We are getting closer and closer to spring. And the amazing thing is, I’m still surviving!
Ah, yes! I can trouble myself about winter. I should quit! It really isn’t so bad. I just don’t like to be cold. But really, I have warm clothes, our house is warm and we have plenty to eat.
And you know, once I gave my fears about our horse over to the Lord, things were much better.
He still gets a little crazy at times, but not unmanageable, so far. If something goes behind us as we turn into our drive, he’ll take off on a gallop like he’s going to run off. But when we get to the front door to let Erwin off the buggy, and that takes long, he (the horse, not Erwin) stands calm as ever, won’t move until I’m on the buggy and tell him to go.
So yes, we have a good horse. And we made it OK with the snowy roads.
But sometimes it takes strong self-discipline to get out. On Sunday morning, it was so cold, I just wanted to stay home, and yet I also knew I wanted to go to church. That is the highlight of the week for me. I need the church.
But I knew we had some scary steps to navigate to get Erwin into the house. But we made it OK. I was glad we put in the effort to go. It was just so rewarding.
Then in the afternoon, I relaxed with a good book, my warm, fuzzy throw, and a bowl of popcorn. Ah, yes!
Only it wasn’t quite so nice because of my tummy issues, although it is getting better — as long as I listen to it and don’t put a bunch of stuff down there it doesn’t want. Some stuff makes my mouth happy but not my tummy. They have not been the best of friends lately.
Oh dear, the sun is hiding. It looks like the clouds are taking over. Someone mentioned a snowstorm this week. I hope not! But we’ll take it if it comes. Not much we can do about it, is there?
At least it was sunny this morning. It was that time again. I had a horse-shoeing appointment. It seems those things come around about as fast as Tuesdays.
I thought this week was going to be quite full. I have the Ladies Retreat coming up, and daughter Jane had workday scheduled. Then she called and said it’s put off for a week. That was kind of a relief. Then she called again and put it off for another week.
I’m supposed to make some puffed pillow shams for a friend. I really wanted to get started on those this week yet. It is amazing how many little things can come up at the last minute.
Some time ago, when we were watching a juggler perform his intricate stunts, he asked if anyone in the audience can juggle. I should have spoken up and told him I’m the queen of juggling. I’m always juggling my schedule to fit in yet another something!
Whew! I had a close call today. After bragging on our horse, I did a really stupid thing.
After taking Lauranna home, I stopped at the mailbox to get the mail. Since the box is on the east side of the drive and I come from the west, I have to get off the buggy and go across the drive, which I have done numerous times. But, today, a truck was coming from the east, and I realized he was not going to turn off. But I thought I had time to get the mail and get back on the buggy before he passed behind me. But that truck was coming, hammer down! And no, I didn’t make it to the buggy.
Our horse took off at a gallop. The buggy shed is pretty much straight in. He kept going until the wheel hit the side of the door, then he stopped and waited until I got there. No damage anywhere, just shaky legs and a huge lesson learned for me!
In closing, change is inevitable — except from vending machines.
Want something different? Try this pudding.
Flat-rock pudding
Servings: 8 to 12.
6 cups milk
3/4 cup flour
2 cups sugar
Pinch of salt
11/2 teaspoons vanilla
4 large egg yolks
3 cups whipped topping
Peanut butter for sandwiching cookies
4 dozen chocolate chip cookies (store-bought, if you prefer)
Heat 41/2 cups milk in a large saucepan over medium heat until the milk is scalded (180 degrees). Whisk in flour, sugar, salt, vanilla, egg yolks and remaining 11/2 cups cold milk.
Heat mixture until thick, stirring continuously. Remove from heat and allow to cool.
Fold in whipped topping. Spread peanut butter between two chocolate-chip cookies to form sandwiches. Repeat until all cookies have been used.
Cut or crumble cookie sandwiches into pudding mixture; stir until well combined.