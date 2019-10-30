“But when they shall lead you, and deliver you up, take no thought beforehand what ye shall speak, neither do ye premeditate: but whatsoever shall be given you in that hour, that speak ye: for it is not ye that speak, but the Holy Ghost. Now the brother shall betray the brother to death, and the father the son; and children shall rise up against their parents, and shall cause them to be put to death. And ye shall be hated of all men for my name’s sake: but he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved.” Mark 13:11-13
This Tuesday afternoon seems to have cleared off from the stormy clouds. It is amazing how much better I feel after a period of clouds. It is easier to get started on this. I’m afraid I won’t have time to finish it today!
It’s been a day of clouds and sun, but ever present was the wind. Early on, it was clear, but on my way home from work, the clouds actually looked stormy.
I had planned to do laundry, but on the way home, my thoughts were on a teeter-totter. Up, yes, I’ll do laundry, down, no, it looks to stormy; up and down, all the way home.
By the time I got home, I was almost too tired from riding a teeter-totter, but the clouds looked more favorable. So I decided to do one round before I have to go get Hubby from work. I didn’t have time to hang up everything at once on the south side anyway. And I didn’t have time to do all of it what with messaging back and forth with daughter Jane.
We are eagerly anticipating a visit from daughter Cynthia Miller from Dale. She plans to come Thursday, bringing Regina Beth, Aaron Joel and Amy Diane along.
We have lots of plans for our “girls’ day out.” It looks like we might not have enough hours in the day to do all our visiting and shopping.
Our lunch of chicken-bacon-ranch subs gave way to a brunch of breakfast casserole so we have a longer “afternoon.” I am really hoping for a nice windless day! But whatever.
This Saturday was an on again, off again kind of day. It wasn’t really windy on the ride home from work and was fairly warm.
When I got home, I left the door open, opened a window, took off my sweatshirt. Then the wind picked up, the sun went behind a cloud and it seemed chilly, so I closed the door, put on my sweatshirt. Pretty soon it was warm again, and off went the sweatshirt, this routine was repeated until sundown.
I surprised my hubby Saturday. I baked a pie! Our oven finally got fixed after I don’t know how long of not working. How nice it is to have an oven again. David Diener fixed it Friday and told Erwin he needs to order a pie. So, yeah, I made a pie. A good old-fashioned American apple pie. Of course, I bought ready-made crusts at Shady Crest, and I’m not ashamed of it, either. We don’t need pies very often, and so I don’t keep shortening on hand. I don’t do a lot of other baking either. The pie was a real treat, and if I do say so myself, it was really good. Of course, several of the pieces are now clinging to my hips!
The chilly-day stew recipe that I had in an earlier column is really good! I made it, and as usual, I didn’t have all the ingredients. I didn’t have macaroni and my rice was the brown rice, which takes forever to get soft. So I used minute rice. And I jazzed it up by putting in chicken broth and some chicken seasoning. And if you want to jazz it up some more, add some Velveeta cheese chunks. It hits the spot on a chilly, dreary day.
We are planning to go to a birthday party for our oldest great-grandchild, Zackrey Yoder. He has his first birthday Oct. 22. He probably won’t know what it’s all about, but it will be fun anyway.
The really big surprise (we hope) will be for his daddy, Robert. Marilyn (Mrs. Robert) is also planning a bang-up surprise for Robert. His birthday isn’t until Nov. 9. So what better way to pull the wool over his eyes than to do it right with Zackrey’s big day! We anyway hope he won’t smell the rat!
It looks like I’ll get this finished today, after all. It will certainly free me up for Wednesday to get my things ready for the big day Thursday.
Plans are for the children to all be at our house for supper. I want to get my things all organized as I expect we’ll be gone until late afternoon.
In closing, a diplomat is one who can tell a man he’s open-minded when he means he has a hole in his head.
Maybe this week we can make cinnamon bread.