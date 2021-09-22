“As also in all his epistles, speaking in them of these things; in which are some things hard to be understood, which they that are unlearned and unstable wrest, as they do also the other scriptures, unto their own destruction. Ye therefore, beloved, seeing ye know these things before, beware lest ye also, being led away with the error of the wicked, fall from your own steadfastness. But grow in grace, and in the knowledge of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. To him be glory, both now and forever. Amen.” 1 Peter 3:16-18
Tuesday afternoon, a beautiful day, but the forecast is for thunderstorms.
We had one recently. It wasn’t a seriously stormy one with lots of hard lightning bolts, just rolling, booming thunder. I liked listening to it. Had I not been so tired (or lazy?), I would have got up and watched the sky. I may be weird, but to me, it is sort of comforting knowing this was totally God, and he is in control.
And yes, it is fall, although according to the calendar, we still have a little more than a week of summer.
I like the saying that was on the cover of a magazine I got: “Autumn is the second spring; every leaf is a flower.”
Some of my flowers are past their prime, so I want to replace them with mums. Reuben Troyer’s, north of Beachy’s Bulk Foods, have, I want to say, thousands, but maybe they just put out 1,000. Anyway, they have all colors, so I want to go before all the prettiest colors are gone. Maybe they already are.
Anyway, I just hope I have time.
It’s been a little chaotic around here. I’ve been trying to do some deep cleaning. I’ve got the bedroom done. This past Friday, I started on the bathroom. I got the walls and window done, curtains washed, then sis Barb called and said our Aunt Lucy Yutzy is not well, shall we go visit? Well, yes, I can surely finish when we get back, as we can’t stay long.
OK, we stayed too long. Lucy enjoyed our visit, as did her daughter, JoEllen, who is legally blind. When we got back, I put a few things away, did the chores, then it was time to go clean. OK, I’ll finish tomorrow afternoon.
When I got home Saturday afternoon, hubby wanted to go to the Broomcorn Festival to watch the parade. I was late getting home, because a group of us — the girls we were with in our teen years and are still in a circle letter — met at Yoder’s for breakfast. At times like that, you don’t just eat and run.
So, yeah, by the time I got home, I barely had time to catch my breath.
I really thought I didn’t have time to go watch a parade, plus we had to take the wheelchair for Erwin. But son-in-law Lloyd said we should be OK if we got there early. They were there with their ponies giving rides.
So I turned my back on the mess, and we left with sis Ferne as our taxi. We should have left earlier, as we still had to park a distance away.
But we made out OK. Hubby wasn’t too sure about me pushing him, but it was all right; I never even dumped him.
I even got to eat a funnel cake. I haven’t had one in years. They are so not healthy, but do they ever make my mouth happy. I wanted a bloomin’ onion, but we weren’t there long enough.
The way it was, I had to take a number to wait on my funnel cake. While waiting, I watched another parade — of just people. So interesting: All kinds, all ages. My favorite was a lady who wore a T-shirt with the saying, “Support wildlife, raise boys!”
Our grandson Lucas pushed Erwin back to the car when we were ready to leave. We were very grateful, especially Hubby. It seems he trusted Lucas more than me. Probably because he is stronger! I was glad we went. It was a treat!
My mess was still in the living room when we got home. And it still is! Yesterday (Monday), I had to do the church letter and community newsletter. Then we went to visit Aunt Lucy again. We got home around 2:30 p.m., then I had to do laundry. Then today — sigh — life is hard — I’ll just go drink tea!
In closing, magnetism, as you recall from physics class, is a powerful force that causes certain items to be attracted to the refrigerator.
Are you having brunch? How about fixing this quiche?
Pepperoni-pizza quicheServings: 6 to 8.
1 unbaked 9-inch pastry shell
1 cup (4 ounces) shredded Swiss cheese, divided
4 eggs
11/2 cups half and half cream
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1 large onion, chopped
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 (141/2-ounce) can diced tomatoes, undrained
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
1/4 teaspoon sugar
1/8 teaspoon dried basil
12 slices pepperoni, chopped
1 cup (4 ounces) shredded mozzarella cheese
1/4 cup sliced ripe olives
Bake unpricked pie shell at 375 degrees for 11 minutes. Sprinkle with 2/3 cup of Swiss cheese.
In a bowl, whisk the eggs, cream, salt, oregano, cayenne and pepper; pour over cheese. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until knife inserted near center comes out clean.
Meanwhile, in a skillet, saute onion in oil until tender. Stir in tomatoes, thyme, sugar and basil. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 15 minutes, or until liquid has evaporated.
Top with tomato mixture. Sprinkle with pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and olives. Bake for five minutes longer, or until cheese is melted. Let stand for 15 minutes before cutting.