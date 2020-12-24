“And lo, an angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid. And the angel said unto them, ‘Fear not: For I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a savior, which is Christ the Lord.’” Luke 2: 9-11
Tuesday afternoon, and it is definitely a wintry day, cloudy, cold and windy. It looks like it could snow. But still, it’s not really too unpleasant — if you are on the inside looking out, anyway. It is definitely a hot-coffee, easy-chair, fuzzy-throw-and-a-good-book kind of day! As if!
Once again, I didn’t have much time this morning when I got home. I did some grocery shopping; I forgot my list, but figured I could remember everything. Well, figure again. I got almost everything, but almost is not good enough. I wanted to make party mix and granola. I do believe I have all the ingredients.
But first I need to clean the oven, a job I don’t really relish and can push it off even easier than cleaning the refrigerators. And yes, I need to clean those, too.
But my oven, oh my! Just because I didn’t think my things through.
I wanted to make baked potatoes for lunch. Easy peasy, just pop them in the oven, and they can bake while I do more important stuff. Anyway, I thought I wanted cheese sauce for a topper. So I put some in a casserole dish and put it in the oven to warm while I got Hubby.
Disaster struck! That cheese sauce rose like milk, of course! It coated the sides of the dish and puddled to the bottom of the oven and burned! Of course! What a stinky mess! And no cheese sauce. Oh well, shredded cheese works. Lesson learned!
I might have had a little more time this morning, but granddaughter Cynthia was by her mom Rachel. So I took off up the path to chat with her a bit and also see Jamin. He chatters a mile a minute, but I can’t understand his chatter.
I did get him to say a few words. He was sitting on Cynthia’s lap while she was sewing, or at least trying to. He picked up a bobbin with pink thread on it. So I got him to say “pink bobbin.”
Maybe one of these days he’ll be able to sew his own pants!
We are now in the middle of December. Only a couple weeks left in the very different year of 2020. What will 2021 bring? We don’t know what the future holds, but we know who holds the future. So let’s just hold to God’s unchanging hand.
Dec. 17 marked the 50th anniversary of when I started signing my name as Otto! Amazing! Where has the time gone?! And Dec. 18 marks the 16th years since we were pulled out of our comfort zone into a whole different life. We had to seek new normals again and again.
But we made it so far and have been blessed way beyond what we deserve. All through these years, we’ve had the support of our very caring community of friends and family.
And just now, I was interrupted in my missive by caring neighbors. They brought a plate of fresh homemade doughnuts (yummy!) and mustard pretzels, to offset the sweet! But no coffee for the doughnuts! But that’s OK. I had made some anyway.
Thanks ever so much to the Glen Chupp family!
In closing, I want to wish all my readership a very blessed Christmas. May you all stay warm, dry and well-fed!
How about this for a Christmas breakfast or brunch?
Berry French-Toast BakeFor French toast
6 eggs
11/2 cups half and half
2 teaspoons vanilla
1/2 cup flour
1/4 cup sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 loaf French bread, cut into 1-inch cubes (8 cups)
11/2 cups frozen, unsweetened mixed berries (from 2 14-oz. bags)
For berry sauce
1/2 cup sugar
11/2 teaspoons cornstarch
2 tablespoons orange juice
1 cup frozen mixed berries
11/2 cups fresh strawberries, cut in half
Grease bottom and sides of 13-by-9-inch glass baking dish with butter.
In a large bowl, beat eggs, half and half, vanilla, flour, 1/4 cup sugar and salt with wire whisk until smooth. Stir in bread and 11/2 cups mixed berries. Spoon into baking dish. Cover tightly and refrigerate at least 1 hour but no longer than 24 hours.
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Uncover bread mixture; bake 25-35 minutes or until golden brown and a knife inserted in center comes out clean.
Meanwhile, in 11/2-quart saucepan, stir half-cup sugar and cornstarch. Stir in orange juice until smooth. Stir in 1 cup mixed berries. Heat to boiling over medium heat, stirring constantly, until slightly thickened; remove from heat.
Just before serving, stir in strawberry halves. Drizzle over French toast; serve.