“Now when Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea in the days of Herod the king, behold, there came wise men from the east of Jerusalem saying ‘Where is he that is born King of the Jews? For we have seen his star in the east and are come to worship him.’ And when they were come into the house, they saw the young child with Mary his Mother, and fell down and worshiped him ...” — Matthew 2:1-2, 11
Here we are two days before Christmas, and it’s 52 degrees. But I remember way back in the day, when I was probably a ’tween, we went to Ohio to visit our Grandpa Plank, and we Plank cousins were outside playing without our coats. I believe it was 60 degrees. It was December, but I don’t remember if it was Christmas or not. I expect it was, which is why we were there.
This Monday started out kind of frustrating. When I let Diamond into the barn for his breakfast, he had a broken shoe. Well, we can’t go anywhere like that.
It was a good thing it was way early. I called HCK so they could send their driver out to pick up Erwin.
I called neighbor Ray Chupp to see if he could help me out of my predicament. He could and did. I had too many things to do these two days before Christmas to be without a horse. I was ever so grateful that he could put a new shoe on Diamond.
It delayed me a couple of hours, but I got my cleaning done. No one even knew I was late, nor did they care. Things got pretty much back on schedule.
I then had to go to Cottontail Fabrics to pick up a box of things to take along when we head to the Freemans’ on Christmas.
We are taking a trailer so we can comfortably all go in two vans. The Freemans are furnishing brunch. We from up here are taking pizza and ice cream for supper. We got Shady Crest Farm Market to make the pizzas. And of course we are taking a bunch of snacks and, well, junk food.
Our granddaughters have had their Christmas program. Sherilyn and Lynetta are both in the eighth grade. We would have liked to go to both of their programs, but they go to different schools, and the programs were on the same day.
Erwin chose to go to work since he’ll be off for two weeks. I went to Lynetta’s program. It is so touching to hear the children sing of Christ’s birth and recite poems concerning salvation and the meaning of Christmas. We are truly blessed that we can have our own school and use Christian curriculum.
One day last week, as I was coming home from work, I saw a bike ahead of me, and something was following the bike. I was trying to decide, is it a dog that looks like a deer, or a deer that thinks it’s a dog? It was a deer. Our neighbors to the east have a pet deer. They raised it on a bottle. It won’t stay in its pen. It just jumps over the fence.
Anyway, when I passed the house where the bike was, the deer was out by the fence, visiting with the horses.
We went to church Sunday. I was so glad and thankful we could go. That is always a highlight for me.
We had a hot lunch, which is OK, and it happens close to holidays. It was good, but I was afraid I’d go into withdrawal for not having bread, peanut butter and cheese!
Daughter Rachel, Lloyd and Lynetta and we went to Robert and Mariln Yoders’ for popcorn after church. They served us Yoder’s Kettle Korn. That stuff is really good! Eli J.A. Yoder makes it; he is Lloyd’s dad and Robert’s other grandpa. We had a good visit and playtime with little Zackrey. He is so cute! And a little go-getter!
The Roberts have church next Sunday. Their church Sunday is opposite of ours, so I’m hoping we can go. It is actually at Marilyn’s parents’ house, but they live on the same place.
We have now passed the shortest day, so maybe soon ... well, it takes until about February until you can really notice that the days are actually getting longer.
In closing, the best part of living in a small town is that when I don’t know what I’m doing, someone else does!
This week’s recipe you can serve as a belated holiday meal.