“Blessed be the God and father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who hath blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ. According as he hath chosen us in him before the foundation of the world, that we should be holy and without blame before him in love. Having predestinated us unto adoption of children by Jesus Christ to himself, according to the good pleasure of his will. In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins according to the riches of his grace.” Ephesians 1:2,3,4,5,6,7
A beautiful Tuesday, and it is actually before lunch that I am starting on this. It feels like it will be another warm day. But who cares. I can deal with it. As long as I don’t have to do anything too strenuous, like putting up hay! I actually should maybe mow the yard. It’s looking kind of unkempt. Maybe later on this evening I can go do some of it. The grass is getting dry and prickly. We could use another good, soaking rain, but I guess to our way of thinking, since our hay is mowed, we’d prefer no rain for a couple of days.
On the way to work this morning, we saw an odd looking critter. We were looking toward the sun, so we couldn’t see it plainly as it slunk across the road. It kind of moved like a skunk, but I thought the body was too ling and thinnish. Its tail also was kind of longish and sort of bushy. It smelled like a skunk. But then, don’t all animals and even humans? We all smell with out noses. (Snort!) But the odor it left behind was “skunkish.” Erwin thought it might have been a weasel. Does a weasel have a bushy-like tail? Maybe it was a skeasel! I just looked it up in our Audubon Nature Encyclopedia. It may have been a mink. Do minks stink?
A lot of sweet corn is being put up right now, with the exception of possibly mine. I got mine planted kind of late. Somehow, with my garden this year, I just kind of feel like I missed the boat. We did have a few tomatoes. But now the rest don’t seem interested in turning red.
I brought in a couple the other afternoon. I was feeling quite smug. One was fairly large. And for some dumb reason, I put it on a chair and did something, don’t remember what, then Erwin asked me who such and such is. I grabbed the directory out of the bookcase and sat on a chair to look it up. AND, you guessed it! It was THE chair. Have you any idea what a tomato looks like after I SAT on it?! Yes, it was squashed flat, the seeds spewed in every direction. Was I ever disgusted! Oh well ...
We were privileged to go to church Sunday. And yes, I count it a privilege. It was our in-between Sunday, not our church district. Erwin’s sister Esther and Andy Mast and their son Nelson and Barbara hosted. They had it in their garage with a tent attached. It was nearly full. I was glad we could go, but for a bit, I wished I would have stayed home.
I was helping Erwin walk. He gave me his hat so I could put it on the rack. I didn’t realize how close I was to the tent stake. When I turned, I got my foot caught between the stake and the rope, and down I went. I was so totally embarrassed! Some asked me if I hurt myself. I told them, only my pride! In reality, I had scraped my leg in a couple of places. And when I went to bed, I realized I had also hurt my hip. But I’m okay now.
I was really glad to be there. Most of the Otto siblings were there, cousins and friends we don’t often see. It’s always a blessing to reconnect. There were a lot of young married people there that I just didn’t know. It made me feel so old! All in all, it was a good day.
In closing — God isn’t asking you to figure it out. He’s asking you to trust that he already has.
How about having this deliciously, moist carrot cake with cream cheese icing. And make your own. I made chocolate cake, and, thinking I was in too much of a hurry, I just bought cream cheese icing, with homemade taste.
Move over, Betty Crocker, that just didn’t cut it!
Carrot cake
3 cups flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons cinnamon
4 eggs
21/2 cups sugar
11/2 cups vegetable oil
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 large carrots, grated
151/4 ounce can crushed pineapple, drained
1 1/2 cup chopped nuts
Frosting
2 (8-ounce) packages of cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup butter, softened
2 (16-ounce) packages powdered sugar, sifted
2 teaspoons vanilla
1 cup chopped nuts
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Stir together first five ingredients in a medium bowl. Beat eggs and next three ingredients in a large mixing bowl, beating at medium speed with an electric mixer until smooth. Add flour mixture, beating at low speed until blended. Fold in carrots, pineapples and nuts.
Pour batter into three greased and floured 9-inch round cake pans. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pans on wire rack for 10 minutes. Remove from pans and cool completely on wire racks. Spread frosting between layers and on top and sides of cake.
For frosting: Beat cream cheese and butter at medium speed with an electric mixer until smooth. Gradually add powdered sugar, beating at low speed until light and fluffy. Fold in vanilla and nuts.