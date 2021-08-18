“The Lord knoweth how to deliver the godly out of temptations, and to reserve the unjust unto the day of judgment to be punished, but chiefly them that walk after the flesh in the lust of uncleanness, and despise government, presumptuous are they, self-willed, and they are not afraid to speak evil of dignities. Whereas angels, which are greater in power and might, bring not railing accusation against them before the Lord.” — 2 Peter 2:9-11
Well, here we are, a muggy day in August, not a lot of breeze. I’m not complaining, just explaining. It is the last full month of summer. Next month, fall begins, technically. And really, already, daylight takes a little longer to arrive.
My garden is winding down. I think I still have beans. I should have picked them yesterday afternoon, but it was so muddy. Today, I won’t have time until later on in the afternoon. If I wait too long the mosquitoes almost carry me away. And they always bite where I can’t reach to scratch.
The sweet corn didn’t amount to much. At least our horse gets some good meals out of it. The tomatoes are fair. It’s just that I can’t eat very many; it stirs up my rheumatoid arthritis.
This is now later in the day, and it is hot. The heat index is 118 degrees. I went to Shady Crest after getting Erwin at the workshop. I wanted some melons and peaches. It is too warm to cook!
So, cold sandwiches — BLTs — melons and peaches are on the menu. I guess for supper, as Hubby is conked out on the recliner.
We pass by a farmette when we go to work. A family with six boys live there. The oldest is 11. We have watched improvements being made over the years. They have planted trees that have really grown. At one time, there were chickens, but I haven’t seen any for awhile.
But now they have a cow, a family cow, and I think I’ll call her Miss Patience.
She may be of Brown Swiss heritage or maybe a mix, I don’t know. I thought she looked like the kind you would just go out in the pasture and milk her.
And this morning, they were doing just that. Mama was on one side milking; a little tot stood by the cow’s head — it looked like he was feeding her grass or hay; another little fellow was on the other side, also milking, or at least trying; and a third little tyke was holding her tail, probably so she wouldn’t swish Mama in the face. So she has to be Miss Patience, don’t you think? I almost envied them. It was such a pastoral scene.
I haven’t talked with any of the business owners on the Douglas-Moultrie county line about their evening except F.D. Andy. He said it was a success. He said in four hours, they had given away 150 pounds of pulled pork in sandwiches. I hope all the people eating sandwiches bought something, with the exception of maybe little children.
My husband has been dealing with psoriasis for probably two years. It just kept getting worse. I wrote a request in one of our community newspapers asking if anyone had dealt with it and what caused it. I got several replies. One said it’s genetic, a couple said stress can cause it. That I believe, but genetic?
Anyway, some remedies were doable, some not so much. Of course, the Natural Wellness Remedies book starts with diet. Well, yes, nothing that tastes good.
One remedy really tickled my funny bone. This lady said she heard, but didn’t try, to get goldfish. If they die, just get more until it is gone. I don’t think that’s happening. I have enough to do without cleaning out a fishbowl periodically. And anyway, where would I put it?
I am trying yet a different salve — a natural herbal one that a girl said worked for her.
In closing, how many boxes of thin mints do I need to eat before I can see results?
How about this frozen dessert?
Frozen Ice Cream Delight
21/2 cups cream-filled chocolate sandwich cookie crumbs, divided
1/2 cup butter, melted
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 gallon chocolate, coffee or vanilla
ice cream, softened
2 cups powdered sugar
2/3 cup semisweet chocolate chips
1/2 cup butter, cubed
1 (12-ounce) can evaporated milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
11/2 cups salted peanuts
1 (8-ounce) carton frozen whipped
topping, thawed
Combine 2 cups cookie crumbs with butter and sugar (I don’t use sugar). Press into bottom of 13-by-9-inch pan. Freeze for 15 minutes.
Spread ice cream over crumbs; freeze until firm, about three hours.
In a small saucepan, combine powdered sugar, chocolate chips, butter and evaporated milk. Boil for 8 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla. Cool.
Spoon sauce over ice cream layer; sprinkle with peanuts. Freeze until firm.
Spread whipped topping over top; sprinkle with remaining cookie crumbs.
Freeze for three hours before serving.