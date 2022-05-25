“And when the chief Shepherd shall appear, ye shall receive a crown of glory that fadeth not away. Likewise, ye younger, submit yourselves unto the elder. Yea, all of you be subject one to another, and be clothed with humility: for God resisteth the proud and giveth grace to the humble. Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God that he may exalt you in due time. Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you.” — 1 Peter 5:4-7
What a beautifully perfect summer day! And here I sit behind my desk, gazing wistfully out into the great outdoors. What would I do outside? Don’t know for sure. Plant a few more flowers?
I need a couple more rose bushes. Two of mine that I thought were dead are sprouting. But they are sprouting from below the graft. So they will not be a true rose.
I did get some of the garden planted. I was dreading it enough that I almost gave up having a garden. But I did have seeds and some plants, so I took up my hoe and trudged out there.
Actually, I had the tiller. And while tilling, I knew that I really loved working in the garden. But, and I don’t mean to whine and complain (or do I?), the top layer of the garden is just, well, almost like gravel.
But I planted in faith. As it says in 1 Corinthians 3:6, I have planted, Apollo has watered, but God gave the increase.
I do believe I will have to water this evening. I had only one pepper plant. It didn’t make it, or rather, it looks puny enough that I don’t think it will. I don’t know if it got too hot under the hotcap or if it’s just lonely.
I could mow the yard again. I just mowed Friday. I got so perturbed with those dandelions. They just bend down so the mower misses them, then as I go on, they rise up behind me, blip, blip, blip.
I thought this week seemed so full. I was wondering how I would manage. I originally had a horseshoeing appointment Monday. And you all know how I feel about those. But I also have an appointment Wednesday in Decatur. Then my horseshoeing appointment was moved to Wednesday. It freed up my Monday, but now what?
The farrier suggested I bring my rig there, leave the horse, get picked up there to take care of my appointment in Decatur, come back there, get the rig and go home. So that’s the plan for now.
Today, Tuesday, granddaughter Kaitlyn is with us, and on Thursday, Kaitlyn and her sister Andre will be with us. Maybe Andrea can help me with some of my things.
Church will be here on our little commune in a little over two weeks. I still haven’t got everything in place yet.
Of course, our one bookcase isn’t home yet, so I can’t put all the books away. But I have other stuff, like knickknacks, etc., that aren’t put back yet.
Our family spent Sunday evening with sister Dorothy Hostetler. We had supper on her backyard patio. It is so nice out there. She has a big fire pit and it is so very private. Almost made me envious.
We all took food along. I made the Spring Jell-O Salad. The recipe was in my column last week.
Some weren’t too impressed with the lemon. If I make it again, I’ll go with orange Jell-O and mandarin oranges and no bananas.
Oh, my! My thoughts just want to drift around like the puffy white clouds in the sky. Somehow or other, I’m just sort of blank today.
In closing : “See each morning a world made anew, as if it were the morning of the very first day ... treasure and use it, as if it were the final hour of the very last day.” — Fay Hartzell Arnold
As for a recipe, how about this? It’s delicious, trust me.
Taco Salad
For salad
1 pound hamburger
1 package taco seasoning
1 medium head lettuce
1 small can kidney beans
1 medium onion, diced
4 medium tomatoes, diced
8 ounces cheddar cheese, shredded
1 package taco chips
For dressing
8 ounces Thousand Island dressing
1/3 cup sugar
1 tablespoon taco seasoning
1 tablespoon taco sauce
Brown hamburger, then add taco seasoning, reserving 1 tablespoon for dressing. Let cool.
Cut up lettuce as for tossed salad. Rinse and drain kidney beans.
Layer hamburger, beans, lettuce, cheese and onions in salad bowl.
Add diced tomatoes, chips and dressing just before serving.