“Jesus answered and said unto him, verily, verily, I say unto thee, except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God. Nicodemus saith unto him, how can a man be born when he is old? Can he enter the second time into his mother’s womb, and be born? Jesus answered, verily, verily, I say unto thee, except a man be born of water and of spirit, he cannot enter into the kingdom of God. That which is born of the flesh is flesh; and that which is born of the spirit is spirit.” John 3:3,4,5,6
Well, it surely is summer. Is not this what we were waiting for? Last week, I wondered. We actually wore sweatshirts to go to work. But now the heat came with vengeance. I guess I must be getting old, because I do find the heat more stifling. I believe I have wiped more sweat this summer so far than ever before.
But no, really, when we were way younger, raised exotic birds and animals, Erwin was a day laborer, I took care of cleaning out the pens, etc., during the day. I worked in the heat and didn’t really mind it. I just did what needed to be done and when I was finished, I went in and showered and went on with the next thing.
A full schedule didn’t bother me, but now, it is so different. I think it’s partly because responsibilities have changed. And yes, I am older, or just plain old. But I’d still rather have summer than winter. It is just easier for me. I still enjoy working in the garden and yard, but there are times when health issues make it less enjoyable.
My garden is about done for this season. Somehow, I just made poor choices this year, and the garden wasn’t what I would have liked it to be. The sweet corn crop was very short. I am now chopping it off for Diamond. I guess I should invest in a corn knife or get someone to sharpen my hoe. I was hacking away at it yesterday afternoon, then suddenly, I realized I had my hoe turned wrong. It is so dull, I couldn’t tell the difference!
I’m also pulling out the bean plants. Diamond eats those, too. Those were a disappointment, too. I sent for my seeds, I don’t remember for sure which seed catalog, but I think they mixed in some alien seed. I know this much, if we have another spring, and the Lord wills, I’m pretty sure I’ll get my stuff locally.
Yesterday afternoon, when I was picking beans, I was almost at the end of the rows when suddenly something black exploded out of the one row. I about had heart failure. It was a black cat. Then it stood there, glaring at me, like, just who do you think you are, invading my space?! It then sniffed (or it seemed like it), stuck its nose and tail in the air and stomped (can cats stomp?) off into the cornfield.
It sometimes hangs out at Lloyds, too. Their grandson, Jamin, 4, expressed my thoughts about that cat perfectly; that thing gives me the shivers. And yes, there’s something about black cats —
To me, cats belong in the barn to keep the mouse population under control. And again, my feelings exactly as someone said — the way I like to see cats is their tail disappearing up in the hayloft ladder. Although, I admit, kittens are adorable. It’s just, they grow up to be cats!
And really, when the girls were small, they spent many happy hours playing with the kittens. They would dress them in doll clothes, give them stroller rides, put them down for naps. Only that wasn’t always a successful endeavor. When they went to get their little darlings, they had disappeared, doll clothes and all.
In closing — happiness does not come from doing easy work, but from the afterglow of satisfaction that comes from the achievement of a difficult job that demanded our best.
How about a squash casserole this week?
Squash casserole2 cups crushed saltine crackers
2 cups cooked and mashed squash
2 eggs
1 cup grated cheddar cheese
1/2 cup diced onions
1 cup half and half milk and cream
Salt and pepper to taste
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Mix thoroughly. Put in casserole dish and bake for 45 minutes.
You can also in the last 10-15 minutes of baking put shredded cheese and/or 2 cups crushed crackers mixed with 1/4 cup melted butter on top.