“Wherefore the Lord said, ‘For as much as this people draw near me with their mouth, and with their lips do honor me, but have removed their heart far from me, and their fear toward me, is taught by the precept of men.’” Isaiah 29:13
“And they come unto thee as the people cometh, and they sit before thee as my people, and they hear thy words, but they will not do them; for with their mouth they show much love, but their heart goeth after their covetousness.” Ezekiel 33:31
Hello to everyone out there on this beautiful day! The sun is shining, the sky is clear as clear, a blue, blue October sky. But the wind, it has that fall chill, so one does want a jacket or sweatshirt.
I have my front door open but am wearing a sweatshirt. As long as the furnace doesn’t kick on, I’ll be OK.
It is hard to grasp that we are already in the middle of October. We really have been blessed with beautiful weather. I am so glad. I try not to be overly anxious about winter.
If only our horse behaves. He has been so good this summer. He does have a bad habit of wanting to run too close to the curbs of the streets. And if I don’t pay real close attention, he’ll cut the corners way too short. I think he must like living on the edge. He also runs along the edge of the road where it’s the bumpiest.
And Hubby, not being able to drive, doesn’t have the utmost confidence in his driver (me!) or the horse. And he may well be justified in his feelings!
The other day in town, we were wanting to turn onto Vine Street, and yes, I was a little (only a little, mind you!) distracted, and yes, the rear wheel bumped over the curb.
And Hubby, cowering in his corner of the seat, squeaked out in a sort of whiny voice, “Is anyone driving this thing?!”
Our trip to Dale is now history; been there, done that.
Our grandson, Ervin Miller, got married in April during the shutdown, so they had a very small and private ceremony. Now this past Friday, they had a reception.
We started off Thursday evening and stopped in Mount Vernon to sleep. A one-day trip can be done, but not by Erwin if it’s a daylong thing where he can’t stretch out and relax for a while.
So we chose to do an overnight thing going down. But to come home, it was OK to drive through as Erwin could go to bed when he got home.
The trip was basically uneventful except for one small episode Thursday night in the motel.
Those going with us were my mom and our daughters, Rachel and Lloyd Yoder, and their Lynetta and Jane and Milton Yoder, and their Sherilyn, Andrea and Kaitlyn.
Thursday night around midnight, Rachel was wakened by a thump. She was like, what was that?! Her first thought was of my mom in the next room. Then she saw a shadowy figure emerge from between the beds.
Andrea was sleeping with Lynetta. Somehow, she got tangled up in the covers and fell out of bed. She figured her little episode went undetected. But after a while, she felt the bed shaking.
Lynetta — silently laughing!
We did have a good trip. We took a tour of Ervin and Joanna’s little starter home. It is so cute and homey. They have a good-sized deck out back. I really like that deck and their backyard.
I must get done with this missive. I still want to cook some butternut squash so I can make pie tomorrow.
Daughter Rachel has workday planned for Thursday, and I want to make an apple and pumpkin (squash) pie. Also, pumpkin bars for break.
I also have coffee break with some cousins Friday, so I need to make something for that. I was strongly tempted to take a shortcut and get cinnamon rolls at Shady Crest. I already did one shortcut by buying ready-made pie crusts there.
Well, that’s what they are for, isn’t it? If they make them, we should buy them, right?
In closing, if you could kick the person responsible for most of your troubles, you wouldn’t be able to sit down.
How about carrot cake this week? Anything with cream-cheese icing has got to be good! Of course, I leave out the coconut. Hubby can’t stand the stuff!
Carrot cake
For cake
2 cups sugar
1/2 cup oil
3 eggs
1/2 cup yogurt
2 teaspoons vanilla
2 teaspoons cinnamon
2 teaspoons baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 cups flour
1 cup crushed pineapple, drained
2 cups finely grated carrots
1 cup nuts
1 cup coconut
For frosting
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup butter, softened
1 teaspoon vanilla
21/2 cups powdered sugar
To make cake, mix all ingredients together and pour into greased 13-by-9-inch pan.
Bake at 350 degrees for 50-55 minutes.
To make frosting, mix ingredients well.
Allow cake to cool, then frost. Serve.