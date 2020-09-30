“Blessed are the undefiled in the way, who walk in the law of the Lord. Blessed are they that keep his testimonies, and that seek him with the whole heart. They also do not iniquity: they walk in his ways. Thou hast commanded us to keep thy precepts diligently. O that my ways were directed to keep thy statutes!” Psalm 119:1-5
This is a very quiet, quite pleasant Tuesday morning as I write. The sun is a little weak, it seems cloudy. I guess we could use a good shower.
I’m thinking that today it is actually cloudy. The other day when I wrote, it seemed strange, but not enough that I really gave it much thought. Although I did think that even if the sun seemed to be behind clouds, it wasn’t darkish gray. It was still sort of bright, but not really.
Then when we got the paper, I read that it was actually smoke from the wildfires on the West Coast. Amazing!
This past week has been really busy for a lot of people. We have five funerals, five days in a row, the fifth one today; a closing-out farm sale; and two weddings. These events overlapped for quite a few people.
And especially for Daniel Chupp. He had the farm sale, selling his horses Friday evening, the rest of the stuff Saturday. One funeral was in the church district of which he is bishop, so he was in charge of it. That funeral was held on Sunday. His brother-in-law’s funeral was on Monday, and today was the funeral for his nephew. So they were spread pretty thin by the time today was past.
My schedule for today didn’t seem too full, so I figured I’d take time to fix a decent lunch, or at least something different.
I wanted to make chili dogs. Would you believe, I searched eight or 10 of my cookbooks before I found a recipe. But I needed to cook the stuff for several hours. Scratch that! I didn’t start soon enough. Maybe another day ...
I had to leave to go pick up Erwin. It’s now already after 1 p.m., and I’m still toiling away on this epistle. We didn’t have a decent lunch. I’ll try for supper.
I was trying to coordinate my plans for tomorrow. I want to go help sis Barb pack. They are getting ready to move into their new house.
I haven’t processed yet how I actually feel about it. I am glad for them that they are getting a new house, but it is farther from us, and we hardly ever see them the way it is. Oh well — changes, changes, and I don’t do well with changes. At. All!
I want to babysit granddaughter Kaitlyn tomorrow afternoon, and I was trying to coordinate picking up Erwin and getting him home, and do I have Kaitlyn all day, will she go with me to Barb’s, or do we get her when we take Erwin home. I can never do anything simply.
The couples that got married in 1970 had their annual anniversary supper Sunday. We, of course, are one of them. Can you imagine?! Fifty years! Where did the time go?! There are 13 couples. We now have two widows in the group.
Often, we spend a lot of time singing after our meal. But this year, we shared a lot of memories from the last 50 years. We also talked about how different the weddings are now compares with 50 years ago. Quite a few things are better, but there are also a lot more people involved.
Back then, two of the couples got married the same day. That doesn’t happen in this day and age. Too many people.
We had a very interesting evening. I almost didn’t want to go, mainly because our horse gets kind of crazy after dark.
We decided to use son-in-law Lloyd’s horse. A big, big thing, but he is safe. Lloyd got him harnessed up for me. I am wondering if I could get the harness on him. He is so big, and he has these big feet that make such loud clops. I figured everyone could hear us going.
I just may decide to use him some more. It was relaxing knowing he wasn’t going to do something stupid.
In closing, children have more need of models then of critics.
This is what I wanted to use for lunch. Of course, I would have downsized!
Chili for hot dogs
10 pounds hamburger
1 quart chopped onions
6 quarts spaghetti sauce
1/2 cup brown sugar
Red pepper and chili powder to taste
Brown hamburger and drain.
Mix in all other ingredients; simmer on low for several hours.