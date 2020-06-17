“Verily, verily, I say unto you, he that heareth my word, and believeth on him that sent me, hath everlasting life, and shall not come into condemnation, but is passed from death to life. Verily, verily, I say unto you, the hour is coming, and is, when the dead shall hear the voice of the sun of God; and they that hear shall live.” John 5:24-25
This is Tuesday afternoon, a blustery, cloudy, rainy day. At one time, the wind peaked at 42 mph. It is very gusty, but right now, it’s down to the 30s and raining a fine, misty, penetrating rain.
I ran out to get the mail and got wet — not sopping, dripping wet, but still. I should have known better but, well, our mail cannot get cold in the box!
It was worth it because I got a really nice birthday card and letter from granddaughter Mary Lorene, who lives in New York. That was special.
Another special thing was yesterday evening. Grandson Lavon Yoder came to borrow the pressure washer to wash their mower deck. When he brought it back, he did ours, then came in and visited. Not something that happens often. They are usually too busy with their own lives, I guess.
Today, we Ottos went to brother Melvin Otto’s for coffee in honor of brother-in-law Joe and Jean Yoder from Ohio being in the area. As usual, we had lots of goodies. Unfortunately, not all could be there because of ailments.
I guess we Ottos are all getting old and feeble. Of course, because I am only an Otto by name, that excludes me, right? No, afraid not! I’m one of them. And I’m aging, too, just maybe not as gracefully!
I was really surprised Saturday. My siblings came with cake, ice cream and a bunch of goodies to celebrate my being a year older. I was overwhelmed but really glad to see them.
I had peas to pick Monday. I did that after lunch. I got my mail ready after I got home from work, then I still had time to do the laundry before lunch. After lunch, I of course had to have a nap! Then I did my peas. I like to do peas. It’s such a summer thing! Then I still had time to till the garden. It actually looks pretty decent.
I was scared for a while. The farmer right beside our garden had his field sprayed with weed killer. But it really didn’t affect the garden.
The corn my mom planted last week is up and looking good. The corn I planted at the same time is not. It could be that it’s because of it being last year’s seed. My first planting partly drowned out. I didn’t have any other seed, so I thought I’d give it a try. Maybe the rain will help.
This past Friday, I once again had the privilege of watching Jamin for a while. He likes our porch swing by the shed and also bike cart rides. So we did that. I really need to get some outside toys.
Too bad I missed the Sullivan garage sales. Generally, I’m not a garage-sale person, but I would like to find some toys. Even inside toys. Ours are kind of worn and basically outdated.
Maybe I should get what our girls had when they were wee tots. I had a bucket of shelled corn. They had a tractor, wagon and grain elevator. They played for hours with those. Or they used the corn as “food” for their tea parties. Sometimes, it was kind of widely scattered, but it was easily cleaned up. I had also made little feed bags for them. I wonder of Jamin would like that. He might be a little young yet.
In closing, the golden rule has no inches, but it is the measure of every man.
I think this recipe sounds good. Maybe it could be made for your next brunch.
Breakfast blueberry cake
1/2 cup butter (room temperature)
7/8 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 cups flour (divided)
1 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons grated lemon rind
1 egg (room temperature)
2 cups fresh blueberries
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 cup buttermilk
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-inch baking pan.
Combine butter, lemon rind and 7/8 cup
sugar in a bowl. Beat until fluffy. Add egg and vanilla. Beat until combined.
In separate bowl, toss blueberries with 1/4 cup flour.
Whisk together remaining 13/4 cups flour, baking powder and salt. Add flour mixture to lemon mixture a little at a time, alternating with buttermilk.
Fold in blueberries. Spread batter in pan. Sprinkle with remaining sugar. Bake 35-45 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
Let cool at least 15 minutes before serving.