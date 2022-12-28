“And they came with haste, and found Mary, and Joseph, and the babe lying in a manger. And when they had seen it, they made known abroad the saying which was told them concerning this child. And all they that heard it wondered at those things which were told them by the shepherds. But Mary kept all these things, and pondered them in her heart.” Luke 2:16,17,18,19
Today is a beautifully mild day, and tomorrow will be the official first day of winter. And also the shortest day, as far as the amount of daylight hours, anyway. I guess I better enjoy this mild day as some people are making some dire weather predictions ... sigh ....
As you all know, I am not a winter person, so I tend to turn a deaf ear to these predictions, but still, it is winter. We’ll see what comes. Right now, the sun is shining so nicely, it’s hard to imagine that all that bad weather is coming. I really don’t like to say “bad” weather. I guess just unpleasant might be better. But blowing, snowing, ice, that’s definitely unpleasant in my book. But God makes the weather, so we shall accept what comes, and, hopefully, I can keep smiling! If all this comes, well, we’ll just stay home. We have food, enough water, coffee and, oh, yes, toilet paper. So, we are set for a while. We even have some books to read.
Last Friday was our granddaughters’ Christmas program, but we didn’t go. The week was cold, gray, wet, windy and, yes, unpleasant, especially for two old people like us. So we chose to stay home. I hated to miss it, but such is life — sigh —.
Thursday, instead of cleaning the house, I decided this is the day. I got out my quilt frame and stuff and proceeded to put a quilt in frame. First, I measured and measured, cut off twice, and it was still too short! No, seriously, I did measure again and again, decided my best frame is too small. So I hauled out my old one, pinned on the backing. Oh my! Too big! I trimmed off some, then thought I could use the other frame after all. Switched frames, not a quick and easy thing, but ...
I pinned the backing on. Uh oh, too small after all. So I switched back to the old, bigger frame, pinned the backing on again. Now I’m getting somewhere. It takes up so much space, so I have to work on it all I can. It gives me claustrophobia. And it takes space away, I can’t hang up much laundry if I need to dry it inside.
This past Saturday marked the 52nd anniversary of us signing our name as Mr. and Mrs. Otto. And Sunday was the 18th anniversary of our life being rerouted and sometimes felt completely upside down. Erwin had his stroke, but we’ve had many, many blessings through it all. And all the years since.
This past Thursday, daughter Rachel brought us an anniversary meal which was so delicious. It included a loaf of her homemade bread and honey butter and a pumpkin pie! Yummy! Then neighbor Rosanna came to the door with a Merry Christmas meal. How wonderful! It was so good! It was even better than going to a restaurant. We could eat it in the comfort of our home.
And more blessings were to come. Saturday, before I came home, one of the Arthur firemen brought a gift for us. How very touching! We thank you all from the depth of our hearts.
Sunday after church, well, we left before church was over with, not something I like to do, but anyway, we had our Plank Christmas dinner at sis Louise and Dale Kauffmans.
Louise outdid herself with the meal. We others brought dessert, salad, etc. But I’m like, what do we want with that stuff when we have mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, ham and, oh yes, she made creamed peas, too. Our favorite! I’ll just eat mashed potatoes for dessert!
We had another round of sharing memories. One was about the first house I lived in, a small, cold thing. One winter, it snowed and blew, and our dad carried in 13 buckets of coal, and we were still cold. After that, we had to move because the attic was full of snow, and the ceilings were on the verge of collapsing.
In closing — if you don’t have everything you want, you should at least be grateful for all the things that you don’t have that you also don’t want.
Still have leftover turkey? Try this casserole.
Creamy turkey noodle casserole
5 cups uncooked noodles
1 cup frozen peas
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 cup sour cream
2/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/3 cup milk
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 cups (more or less, to your taste) chopped or shredded turkey meat
1/4 cup chopped onion
1/4 cup chopped green pepper
Topping:
1/2 cup soft bread crumbs
1 tablespoon butter, melted
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Cook noodles according to package directions for al dente, adding frozen peas during the last minute of cooking. Drain.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine soup, sour cream, cheese, milk and salt; stir in turkey meat, onion and pepper. Add noodles and peas; toss to combine.
Transfer to an 11-inch-by-7-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. In a small bowl, toss bread crumbs and melted butter; sprinkle over top.
Bake, uncovered, 25-30 minutes or until bubbly.