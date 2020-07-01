“‘Is not my word like as a fire?’ saith the Lord, ‘and like a hammer that breaketh the rock in pieces? Therefore, behold, I am against the prophets,’ saith the Lord, ‘that steal my words every one from his neighbor. Behold, I am against the prophets,’ saith the Lord, ‘that use their tongues and say, “He saith.” Behold, I am against them that prophesy false dreams,’ saith the Lord, ‘and do tell them, and cause my people to err by their lies ...” Jeremiah 23:29-32
What a beautiful summer morning the Lord has granted us! After a mild thunderstorm and less than an inch of rain last night, it is now gloriously sunny! The clouds this morning were awesome. There were some really dark clouds, stormy looking, and the sun was shining through a crack in the clouds.
I surprised myself by opting to take the horse and buggy to go clean instead of biking. It did look quite stormy. Usually, if I have to take the rig, I’m all in a nervous lather. But already last night, I was lecturing myself that it is possible that I’ll have to drive. So this morning, I put on my big-girl hat and got the horse ready.
I get more and more scared to drive Diamond. He has some really good qualities, but it’s the bad ones that show up on the road that scare me. He wasn’t bad this morning. I kind of wish I would have made him go to Beachy’s after he had a running spree on some imagined scary thing. I expect I can go tomorrow as I can finally go get my partial. Yay! Maybe I can chew decently again. It’s no fun to be “chewing challenged.” Is that a proper phrase? Don’t know, but it certainly is a challenge.
Sometimes I do things without thinking them through. I decided to have pork chops for lunch today. I should have waited until after tomorrow. Oh well, sometimes I’m “cooking challenged,” too, if there is such a thing. It takes so little food for older, retired people. Or maybe I’m just lazy. Yeah! It’s probably that!
On Saturday, I had the privilege of having granddaughters Andrea and Kaitlyn here for a few hours.
They were here for lunch. I didn’t know it until I got home from work. I was home earlier than usual on account I could start earlier on Friday afternoon.
Andrea actually spent some time with one of her friends before she came to our house. She caused this mother hen some anxious moments when she was late getting back for lunch. But everything worked out OK, except for the fact that I didn’t have enough for lunch.
I decided to have waffles and bacon and didn’t have enough waffles. But they were fine with it. My bad! Maybe they will come again, then I can make more.
It seemed like I got behind schedule last week and couldn’t get caught up. I did some cleaning Thursday, didn’t get done, did more Friday. Late Saturday afternoon, I finally got the floors mopped. Not that anyone noticed. Or cared!
Well, lunch is now passed, the dishes washed, and I even grabbed a short nap.
When I was cleaning the stove, my mind traveled back to when I was just barely a tween. We didn’t have any modern amenities, not even a real dry sink, just a work table, a dish pan and a dish drainer. Our water was heated in a large teakettle that was forever leaking around the handle, so you couldn’t make it too full. And woe to whoever was supposed to get it filled and started heating while we ate and they forgot.
For me, I thought it a reprieve from doing those dreaded dishes right away. Sis Louise about always washed the dishes. I was too sloppy and didn’t care enough. Our stove had removable plates. When she washed those, she would grab the Comet can and scrub those things within an inch of their life. They always recuperated and were ready for the next onslaught.
No offense, Louise. You were the housekeeper. I would have rather been out mucking out the barn. I better end this before I get in trouble! And I feel the mowing spirit stirring.
In closing, even perfect people buy pencils with erasers.
Fresh peaches are coming. If you haste to waste any part of them, you could try this recipe.
Peach jelly
8 cups juice made from peach pits
and peelings
6 cups sugar
3/4 cup Thermflo food starch (available
at Family Health Foods)
2 cups peach Jell-O
Cover peach peelings and pits with
water and cook well. Strain out 8 cups of resulting juice.
Mix Thermflo and sugar into juice and boil for 1 minute.
Add dry Jell-O and stir until dissolved. Put in jars and water bath for 5 minutes.