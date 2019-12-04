“Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time. Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you. Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking how he may devour. But the God of all grace, who hath called us unto his eternal Glory by Christ Jesus, after that ye have suffered a while, make you perfect, stablish, strengthen, settle you. To him be glory and dominion for ever and ever.” 1 Peter 5:6-8, 10-11
Today, on this Tuesday morning, it is very much overcast. It’s not windy or cold, just chilly, so I guess it is, indeed, pleasant.
We’ve had two days of really nice weather. Saturday kept me guessing. It was raining early and I figured I’d have to call for a ride. Then it quit, so I decided I could bike after all. Then later on in the morning, it started icing. Oh dear. Well, I better call to see if Levi could take me and the bike home when I’m done. I don’t like to do that. It is so unhandy having to load my bike in the back of a van. Nevertheless, Levi could, so, OK, that base is covered.
Later on, I saw a patch of sunlight on the floor. I looked outside and yes, it had cleared off somewhat. Goody! By the time I was ready to go home, I called and said I would bike. It was mostly cloudy but not windy or raining. God is good!
Sunday was sunny and so very nice. I sure wished we could walk to church, but Erwin’s walking just doesn’t go so good.
I saw one family walking. They had maybe a mile. It was a joy to watch them. They have five boys; the oldest one is in third grade, the youngest probably 2. The dad was pulling a bike cart, probably the sag wagon, per se. The bigger boys would dash ahead, come back, take off again. The tiny one was trotting along behind pushing the bike cart. It was so refreshing to watch them. It made my day!
I was so glad we could go to church. I so miss that we can’t go every Sunday like we used to way back in the day. But due to our circumstances, we just go to our own district, which is every two weeks. Occasionally, we go to another district. That is always so special for me.
Monday was again a very beautiful day. Sunny, not windy. The temperature went up to 61 degrees. Truly delightful. I even had the front door open.
But there was one downside. Our farmer neighbor was doing what all dairy farmers must do. And they create a smell that only dairy farmers can. They do it when it is necessary and when it works in their schedule and especially if the weather is nice. Never mind the wind direction or if the neighbor lady has laundry on the line.
I figured it wasn’t windy enough to affect the clothes, but yes, after I put the towels away and I would open the closet, it almost let the cows out. And the clothes closet, if you opened it, it would softly “moo.”
Oh well, I don’t hold it against them. You gotta do what you gotta do! It’ll all come out in the wash. Next time!
I supposed you all have plans for Thanksgiving Day. We actually don’t. We’ll just be home. Maybe I’ll have time to cook a decent meal.
Daughter Rachel and Lloyd are taking a meal in to Lloyd’s parents, daughter Jane and Milton are going to a wedding. I was wishing an opportunity would open up for us to go to Dale, but that didn’t happen. So I guess we’ll just be lazy. Maybe my rib can rest and heal.
It is still very sore, as is my jaw where my tooth was pulled. Actually, I didn’t have any problems. I wasn’t even very loopy. But it does hurt. I don’t know: Do I have an earache, a sore throat or is it my jaw? At any rate, it is uncomfortable.
But I go in for a checkup today so we’ll see.
I’m back and probably no one missed me. Boo hoo! Anyway, everything is fine. I just need to stay on pain pills. Which I hadn’t been doing. I hate taking pain pills!
In closing, in creation, God shows us His hand, but in redemption, He has given us His heart.
Maybe you’d like to try this recipe for a holiday brunch.