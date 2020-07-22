“But I say unto you which hear, love your enemies, do good to them which hate you, bless them that curse you, and pray for them which despitefully use you. And unto him that smiteth thee on one cheek offer also the other, and him that taketh away thy cloak forbid not to take thy coat also. Give to every man that asketh of thee: and of him that taketh away thy goods ask them not again. And as ye would that men should do to you, do ye also to them likewise.” — Luke 6:27-31
Ah, me! Here it is, late Tuesday afternoon as I start this epistle, which is not really a good idea. By this time, my brain is weary. I may have had my priorities mixed up. Or not.
It was such a gorgeous morning, even if it started out with a little hitch. Or not a hitch, pardon the pun. It was no hitch.
I was supposed to take Hubby to the workshop. When I went to hitch up Diamond, he seemed reluctant to walk.
How many “hitches” can we have? He had a “hitch” in his get-along, didn’t want to walk, seemed stiff or something hurt, or, well, I don’t know. But I wasn’t anxious to get out on the road and have him go really lame or not go at all. So I didn’t “hitch” him to the buggy. I took his harness off and sent him outside.
I’m not sure, but there may have been a grin on his face. Was he spoofing? I don’t know.
I called the powers that be to let them know we wouldn’t be showing up. I then took the bike to go do my cleaning job. Ah! What a deliciously beautiful morning to be biking! I almost said “Thanks, Diamond!”
As things worked out, I was glad I didn’t have to leave at noon to go get Erwin. I had a bunch of stuff to do. Still do, for that matter!
I had beans to can, 3 pints! Wow! But I didn’t want to let them spoil, so I got those started cooking, made some garden tea.
Then I went to the garden. I pulled out my onions and put those in the shed. I have heard that you shouldn’t let the August sun shine on onions. So I decided today is a good day to pull them out.
I actually started to clean the garden yesterday evening. I was feeling so virtuous that I went out after supper to till the garden. Most times I’m too lazy. I didn’t get very far when I realized something was very wrong. I checked things out. I had a flat tire. I called on grandsons Jeffrey and Galen.
Jeffrey found that I had a pretty bad leak and couldn’t do anything about it. So he brought up their tiller. Whew! It is much bigger and harder to handle. I didn’t finish. I was too tired. And anyway, I wanted to pull out the onions and till that too. I decided to call it quits and finish this morning.
We got a call that Erwin is to go to the workshop tomorrow if we have a horse to use. So I brought Diamond out and led him around. He seemed OK. I sure don’t know what the problem was.
Our brother-in-law Ervin Hostetler passed away last Wednesday. So we spent Thursday and Friday with the family. He was married to Erwin’s sister Dorothy.
Saturday was the funeral, so we were gone most of that day also. Those were very warm days. Whatever did we do before battery fans came into being?!
I didn’t get a whole lot done at home those days. The house got a lick and a promise. I did manage to squeeze in my cleaning jobs. No laundry was done after Wednesday, so I had a huge mound Monday.
We had planned to have our family gather here Friday evening as daughter Cynthia and Freeman Miller and children were coming from Dale. But due to circumstances, they went to the visitation instead. We just visited with them there for a bit.
Margaret was missing as she had gone to a school meeting. She is a special-education teacher and needed to take in this meeting. Oh well. They, or at least the women, are planning to come one day in August. Then we will have a ladies day out, visiting and shopping!
In closing, conscience is that still small voice that is sometimes much too loud for comfort.
I’m sure zucchinis are or will be around soon, so maybe you might want to try this recipe.
Zucchini pancakes
Servings: 4.
11/2 cups shredded zucchini
1 egg, lightly beaten
2 tablespoons biscuit/baking mix
3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
Dash pepper
1 tablespoon cooking oil
In a bowl, combine zucchini, egg, biscuit mix, cheese and pepper.
Heat oil in a skillet over medium; drop batter in quarter-cup amounts and flatten.
Fry until golden brown; turn and cook other side.